Stephan/H: Uniquely Suited For Any Mission

April 17, 2023 Ben Forrest |

Estimated reading time 9 minutes, 43 seconds.

Inside mission aircraft at many elite medical, search-and-rescue and firefighting operators, you’ll find helicopter crews dressed in unique, meticulously crafted flight suits from Stephan/H.

A-list actors have also worn Stephan/H suits in Hollywood movies and top-rated Netflix series. While the striking esthetic of Stephan/H apparel is part of its appeal, this class-leading company from Quebec City, Quebec, has always embraced a function-over-fashion approach.

“Our clients’ mission is our mission,” said Katrina Davis, customer experience prime at Stephan/H. “We’re there to fulfill their needs, to customize our suits and offer options that make their jobs and lives easier, better and safer — every day.”

It’s a mentality that resonates with many of the industry’s top operators and their crews.

‘’At Talon, we really appreciate the time, effort and care that is put into each of our custom Stephan/H flight suits,” said Jarrett Lunn, chief pilot at Talon Helicopters in Richmond, British Columbia. “The two-piece signature Nomex flight suit is our go-to for both pilots and hoist operators.’’

“The rotor pants are absolutely perfect and exceed expectations,” added Alex House, a customer in the U.K. “Your customer service has been incredible as well. Thank you so much for making a potentially stressful situation incredibly easy and informative.”

Other Stephan/H clients include Topflight, the elite flight school run by Canadian Helicopters in Penticton, B.C.; Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance in the U.K.; and multiple clients in the U.S. that can’t be named for confidentiality reasons.

“We have clients in a variety of fields who don’t all use the same equipment,” Davis said. “In order to respond to all of them, we offer copious customization options.”

Superior quality

Stephan/H helicopter flight suits are designed for, and with the input of, professional pilots.

The company’s professional-grade Rotor Collection suits are made with breathable, comfortable, water repellent fabric that is also abrasion-resistant to protect against the inevitable scuffs and bumps of everyday use. Special inserts in the elbows, armholes, knees and lower back have four-way stretch capability that increases freedom of movement.

“These inserts correspond to the main articulation where our bodies bend — this allows comfort in day-to-day functions,” Davis said. “The suit accommodates any type of movement the person will need to do, whether it’s small or extreme — like pulling somebody out of a situation or strapping them in and making sure they’re secure in the aircraft.”

The company’s Signature Collection is designed to meet or exceed the highest standards for flame-resistant clothing. Its durable fabric is also resistant to abrasions and electric arcs, also with four-way stretch inserts for improved mobility.

Similarly, the Stephan/H Ultimate Collection flight suit is designed for, and with the input of, personnel in helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS). They’re resistant to flames, abrasions and electric arcs, and provide added protection against minor projections of liquid chemicals. Kneepads, large pockets in the thighs to carry first-aid equipment and other EMS equipment are incorporated into the suit.

These base models come in a minimum of 35 sizes per gender, and they are said to fit about 90 percent of pilots and crew members. Clients who need a customized solution are offered with bespoke, made-to-measure flight suits.

“We can accommodate additional needs from clients like embroidery, nametags, patches, kneepads,” said Louis Rancourt, account director at Stephan/H. “Whatever the client needs to fulfill their mission.”

Crew-retention tools

At first glance, a flight suit might not seem like an obvious crew-retention tool. But given the industry-wide shortage of pilots and other crew, they can make a big difference.

“With the need for employees, helicopter companies are having to listen to the needs of the end user,” Davis said.

Quality, security and sustainability are core values at Stephan/H. But the brand also goes far above and beyond these basic requirements. To wear a Stephan/H flight suit is to embrace the company’s vision and notoriety — to join an elite club made of forward-thinking aviators.

“Most of our competitors are telling the client what they should wear,” Rancourt said. “Whereas we listen to clients. We adapt to every mission that clients have.”

Again, this mentality resonates with customers — many of them respond with glowing feedback.

“I’ve finally had the chance to fly in the suit — I love the fit and feel of it,” said Mark Friesen, a Canada-based client. “The adjustments made are perfect. I couldn’t be more pleased with the quality of your service and the flight suit.”

Adapting to the industry

This commitment to elite-level client experience, personalized support and attention to detail are among many factors that separate Stephan/H from other flight suit providers.

They’re also key to the company’s growth strategy. Through ongoing dialogue with clients, Stephan/H designers are constantly adapting to the changing needs of the helicopter industry.

“Climate change is a big factor for us,” Rancourt noted. “Pilots and crewmembers have a hard time working in higher temperature conditions all year round. We want to be there to respond to the need for a more adapted flight suit that will give them the tools to work on firefighting, on missions for search-and-rescue during hot summers. They want to be comfortable; they want to be cool, and they want to be able to provide the service.”

As the company enters the busy tradeshow season, Stephan/H is here to listen, serve, and grow.

“Give us our best shot, and feel free to challenge us in your daily mission,” Rancourt said. “Our arms are open to new projects, and we have a full team here, ready to work on the missions our clients face every day.”