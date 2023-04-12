Reiser Simulation: Interactive Training

April 12, 2023 Lisa Gordon |

One year ago, Reiser Simulation and Training introduced Heli-Expo attendees to its new Avionic Cloud Trainer (ACT), an interactive training tool to help pilots learn an aircraft’s complex systems from the comfort of their own home.

Martin Keil, Reiser’s chief technology officer, said the German company’s software-based solution has been well received by industry. Over the past year, its capabilities have been developed even further.

“[The ACT] is now part of a larger organizational tool focusing on pilot training management,” he explained. “Aviation training regulations are strict. In order to fly certain aircraft, you must have a type rating that has to be renewed. For that, you need training media and an instructor.”

The ACT has been folded into Reiser’s new simplAIR training management system, designed to complement the company’s full line of training devices — including Level D simulators, flight and navigation procedures trainers, maintenance training rigs, and full-scale replica cockpits.

Pilots access simplAIR on their phone or tablet. Working alone or in groups, they follow an integrated syllabus with instructor guidance and support. Learning is reinforced by artificial intelligence (AI) evaluation and feedback.

It’s not just a tool for pilots either — simplAIR also manages information and training requirements for helicopter emergency medical crews, simulator technicians, training organizations and regulatory bodies.

“People can conduct training at home using the ACT,” Keil noted. “There are complex systems in the aircraft today, and it is boring to learn them by manual. Now, there is an interactive tool, allowing you to train at home while sitting on your couch. All you need is internet access.”

He said Reiser plans to take ACT even further, through amendments that include enhanced interactive training courses and a credit system for programs successfully completed.

“We are aiming for an AI instructor-type solution,” Keil said.

Reiser’s newest offerings are part of the company’s strategy, but also a byproduct of a busy pandemic period. In fact, company CEO Dr. Roman Sperl said Reiser is posting its best performance ever, and “numbers are very good.”

He, too, pointed out that pilots are not the only ones well served by Reiser’s software-based training solutions.

“These are tools for an organization to make training more effective for the individual — whether pilot, maintainer, or hoist operator,” Sperl said.

The latter group is enjoying the benefits of another new Reiser training system, hoistAR. Targeted at rescue hoist operators, it employs augmented reality (AR) to deliver realistic training for operational hoist procedures. In addition to seeing and feeling as if they are really flying on the helicopter, students can be linked with the rest of the helicopter crew through full-flight simulator (FFS) connectivity.

As operators look to create efficiencies in their training programs, Reiser is seeing increased interest in its products and services.

“Customers are looking for classroom training, where instructors use ACT to train a large group of people,” Sperl said. “Once they have basic instruction, they can continue with their training at home. It’s very intuitive.”

A family of devices

Reiser delivers a full range of helicopter flight simulation devices, from top-of-the-line Level D full-flight simulators (with “roll-on/roll-off” cockpit interchangeability) to lower fidelity training equipment. They are all part of a common family.

“All our training devices have characteristics in common,” Keil said. “There is a common software core, so we are coming from the high-quality end to develop lower-fidelity applications. You can really feel the difference.”

Reiser partnered with RS Flight Systems in 2021 to produce cost-effective helicopter flight and navigation procedures trainers (FNPTs) and flight training devices (FTDs). The resulting F-light line family of trainers is modular, upgradeable, and powered by Reiser’s Level D FFS software.

“Of course, it cuts costs but it maintains the same training capability you’d expect from a higher-end trainer,” Sperl said. “You get the maximum output of training at a fraction of the cost of an FFS. It fits through a regular door, and opens up full training to smaller operators.”

Sperl said the F-light line family of devices was recently improved with the addition of extended reality (XR) goggles, which replace the system’s previous mini dome and projectors. The new goggles were debuted last November at the European Rotors tradeshow in Germany.

“We were approached by customers who were extremely happy to see there is a small footprint, still with that immersive feeling as if you are sitting inside a dome,” Sperl said.

Reiser also presented an early demonstration version of hoistAR along with a fully functional roll-on/roll-off cockpit module equipped with the XR goggles.

“The hoist and cockpit were connected, so people could fly interconnected as a crew,” Keil said.

At this year’s Heli-Expo show in Atlanta, Georgia, Reiser will be demonstrating the hoistAR and simplAIR systems.

Sperl noted that helicopter training, like commercial fixed-wing training, is moving toward a competency-based model that focuses on where pilots need additional training.

“The more we can train simplAIR to recognize these areas and highlight them, the better,” he said.

To help operators who want to purchase their own flight simulators, Sperl revealed that Reiser will also be supporting potential customers by connecting them to specialized financing services.

“Customers need to have funds, financing, a business plan,” he said. “They may be a flight school trying to decide if they can afford a sim. We are aiming to open acquisition to a much wider audience. A lot of them are new to the idea. We want to make their business case fly.”