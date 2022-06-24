ACS offers rapid access to superior repairs

June 24, 2022 Jen Boyer |

For more than 30 years, the Advanced Composite Structures (ACS) group of companies has provided comprehensive, high-quality composite rotor blade and structure repairs around the world. In early 2022, that legacy of independent customer centric support expanded throughout Australasia with its newest addition — Rotor-Tech International in Brisbane, Australia.

The new 20,000-square-foot facility supports rapid composite rotor blade and composite repairs throughout Australia and beyond. Rotor-Tech International in Brisbane serves a growing civil and military demand for exceptional quality composite repairs.

“The new facility is purposefully designed and fitted out for maximum efficiency and throughput,” said Nick Mair, executive vice president of strategic operations for ACS Group. “Our target is to perform repairs as fast as possible, and this new facility helps us deliver on that promise for civilian and military customers throughout Australia and the Pacific Rim, including Singapore, the Philippines, and even into China.”

Despite the pandemic, recent growth throughout the company gave ACS the confidence to expand with a new repair facility. The company added sales capabilities and remained committed to responsiveness as competitors struggled. Now, with an increased customer base as major original equipment manufacturer repair facilities closed their locations, Rotor-Tech International in Brisbane is positioned to ensure customers with composite blades have rapid access to superior repairs.

The new facility, with highly experienced personnel, joins ACS Group in delivering exceptional quality. ACS employs highly sophisticated processes and equipment, allowing the company to efficiently produce exceptional work. In addition to appreciating rapid repair times, customers consistently comment that their repaired blades require very little track and balance, allowing customers to return to flying that much faster, Mair said.

ACS Group is an entirely independent service provider with comprehensive repair designs. It has regulatory approvals from Transport Canada, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, and Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority to support all aircraft platforms.

The group is comprised of four companies, which include its headquarters in Winnipeg, Canada, where the team does technical research and development work, as well as serves civilian customers, ACS in Orlando, Florida, which focuses mainly on military aircraft, Rotor-Tech International in Stockton, California, which serves civilian and military customers worldwide, and now Rotor-Tech International in Brisbane, which serves military and civilian customers domestically and abroad.

For more information on ACS, visit acs-composites.com.