Vellox Group: End-to-end solution

This past February, four well-known aviation solutions providers united under a single brand: Vellox Group.

Formed by Spidertracks, Air Maestro, Flight Vector, and Complete Flight, the new entity delivers comprehensive, software-based solutions for fleet management, safety management systems (SMS), dispatch and planning, and operational control across a broad spectrum of aviation operations. With customers in more than 70 countries, Vellox Group supports sectors such as aerial transport, emergency services, agriculture, and specialized aerial work.

Just four months after its launch, Vellox Group added another area of expertise to its portfolio of software services: maintenance.

“Vellox Group had four main products: dispatch, ops, SMS, and fleet management,” explained Aleksandra Banas, the group’s CEO. “We are now adding maintenance to that list, a capability we’ve long considered the missing piece. These are exciting times as we move toward a more complete and integrated platform.”

Vellox Group’s parent company, private investment firm Arcadea Group, acquired France-based ADSoftware in June. The company provides aviation maintenance software to a diverse mix of global airlines, continuing airworthiness management organizations (CAMO), and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations.

Its platform, now branded AWA (ADSoftware Web Applications), takes a modular approach, covering airworthiness management, inventory and procurement, maintenance execution, flight operations, and logbooks for both fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft in civil and military operations.

Ines Gur, managing director of ADSoftware, will remain in her role to oversee the transition.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Vellox Group,” she said. “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for ADSoftware and our customers. By combining our deep expertise in CAMO and maintenance execution with Vellox Group’s global platform and shared commitment to safety, innovation, and operational excellence, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value to aviation operators worldwide.”

For her part, Banas said ADSoftware’s expertise in maintenance and airworthiness management will help further streamline operations for aviation operators, ensuring safety, compliance, and efficiency.

“We want to be a one-stop shop for our customers,” she explained. “ADSoftware also represents a geographical expansion for us, with a physical presence in Europe in addition to our offices in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. We’ll also be able to provide services in French for our French-speaking customers.”

She noted that integration efforts are already underway and are expected to take about three months to complete.

“We are reviewing systems, roles, and team structures; standardizing processes and best practices; and rolling out new tools across the entire group.”

In total, Vellox Group will have approximately 130 employees across its operations, including those who joined from AdSoftware. In addition to expanding its physical footprint and portfolio of capabilities, Vellox Group is also moving ahead with plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its product strategy.

“Exciting AI-driven initiatives will be rolled out across the group later this year,” Banas said. “We’re taking a strategic approach — identifying high-impact opportunities that enhance all our products and embedding those capabilities across the entire application suite.”

Looking ahead, Banas said Vellox Group’s vision is to keep expanding its capabilities while uniting its offerings into a single, cohesive platform.

“We are building modules to create a one-stop, end-to-end solution, and AI integration is a critical part of that journey,” she explained. “When implemented with the right safeguards, AI is immensely powerful. We’re already seeing significant time savings across our operations.”

Artificial intelligence is already central to a new flight-following feature within Vellox Group’s fleet management portfolio. According to Banas, the software factors in weather conditions, interprets meteorological warnings, and alerts the pilot or operations team to potential hazards.

Vellox Group is innovative, global, and customer-centric, with a commitment to delivering a suite of integrated aviation software solutions.

“We are different from other software-as-a-service [SaaS] companies because of the integration of our core components,” Banas concluded. “Vellox Group is the only aviation solution that offers comprehensive SMS, dispatch, operations, maintenance, and fleet management capabilities in a truly unified platform. Our senior leadership combines deep expertise from each of our legacy businesses, which gives us a unique advantage.”

As parent company, Arcadea provides crucial access to long-term capital, enabling Vellox Group to add staff, tools, and systems as needed and without delay.

“We plan for the long term and make those investments because we know this is a permanent commitment to our customers,” Banas added. “We’re in this for the long haul.”

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.