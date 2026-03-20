Vellox Group: Connected by Design

As helicopter operations become increasingly complex and regulated, data siloes pose significant challenges, slowing decision-making and reducing visibility across missions, safety, and maintenance.

New software tools from Vellox Group aim to break down these barriers by integrating data across operations to support faster decisions, stronger safety outcomes, and more resilient operations.

Vellox Group was formed through the merger of five leading aviation software brands: Air Maestro, Spidertracks, Complete Flight, FV Technologies, and ADSoftware. This combination has produced an integrated operational platform built on five core pillars:

Operations Suite: Supports planning, scheduling, and management of complex, multi-mission operations;

Maintenance Hub: Ensures aircraft remain airworthy and audit-ready while reducing administrative workload;

Safety Suite: Supports safety and compliance through integrated, data-led workflows;

Fleet Manager: Delivers fleet visibility through real-time tracking and automated flight data;

Dispatch Pro: Simplifies command and control during time-critical operations.

Krister Genmark, senior vice president of revenue at Vellox Group, said that bringing these core areas together allows operators — particularly in rotary-wing operations — to significantly reduce the data siloes that hamper day-to-day performance.

The platform creates a unified operational system that connects flight planning, safety reporting, fleet tracking, and maintenance. Sharing data across these functions delivers tangible benefits, particularly where maintenance and safety information intersect to improve aircraft availability and mission readiness.

Breaking down siloes also accelerates mission decision-making, Genmark said, a critical requirement for helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) and public safety operators. “For these fleets, the ability to make decisions quickly is essential,” he noted.

The approach also supports cross-fleet visibility, an increasingly important requirement for multi-base and mixed rotor- and fixed-wing fleets. “Operators are being asked to do more with fewer resources,” Genmark said. “Reducing friction between systems delivers meaningful time savings for operational teams.”

Predictive safety

Safety remains a central focus. Integrated operational data supports predictive safety and data-driven risk controls, Genmark said, noting that flight data monitoring (FDM), trend analysis, and proactive risk scoring are increasingly becoming standard expectations rather than optional compliance tools.

Regulators are reinforcing this shift. In Europe, EASA continues to advance data-led safety management systems (SMS), while FAA guidance in the United States increasingly emphasizes risk-based oversight. A unified operational system helps operators meet these expectations without increasing manual workload.

Within the Vellox Group platform, the Safety and Ops Suite makes safety-relevant operational data available within day-to-day workflows rather than only after events occur. Fleet Manager complements this by providing accessible engine and airframe data, lowering the barrier to practical FDM adoption and enabling earlier issue detection.

Resilience and sustainability

Reducing data siloes also enables resilience thinking — the ability to adapt when operations are constrained by staffing shortages, weather disruption, or airspace limitations.

The Vellox platform provides operators with the real-time insight required to respond to these challenges. Dispatch Pro delivers modern mapping and weather capabilities to support rapid replanning, while Fleet Manager’s live tracking allows operations teams to monitor aircraft movements and respond quickly to deviations between plan and execution.

The Ops and Safety Suites can also be used to identify optimal adjustments to scheduling and rostering. “When systems are connected, operators are far better equipped to respond to disruption as part of normal operations,” Genmark said.

Improved access to operational data also supports longer-term efficiency goals. In both the EU and the U.S., sustainability is increasingly driven by operational decisions. Clear insight into fuel burn and utilization allows fleets to optimize planning and execution without compromising mission readiness.

Future advances

Vellox Group continues to invest in product development across all five pillars, Genmark said, with deeper integration between systems forming a central part of the roadmap. Early adopters benefit from rapid innovation and the opportunity to help shape future capabilities.

“We closely track customer feedback and operational trends,” Genmark said. “That allows us to focus development on solving real-world challenges.”

Among upcoming developments is SpiderX Pro, a next-generation tracking platform launching later in 2026 as part of Fleet Manager. SpiderX Pro delivers improved connectivity, lower-latency tracking, and faster data availability, supporting predictive safety, resilient operations, and real-time decision-making.

Crucially, development across the Vellox platform is led by aviation experts with deep rotary- and fixed-wing experience. This operational perspective underpins Vellox’s focus on reducing data siloes across operations, safety, maintenance, and fleet management.

“We’re continually assessing how operations are evolving and where technology can remove friction,” Genmark concluded. “Our goal is to help operators operate more safely, efficiently, and confidently as complexity increases.”