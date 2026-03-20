Vallfirest: Expanding Fire Buckets

In July 2025, global wildfire technology manufacturer Vallfirest, based in Spain and the U.S., acquired Australia’s Aerial Fire Control, home of the Water Hog aerial bucket system. The transaction marked a turning point for the Water Hog. While the distinctive yellow buckets have been fighting fires in 12 countries over the past 25 years, it is now time for a major push into North America.

Shawn Bethel has worked with aerial firefighting buckets for more than 40 years. For a decade, he served as a director for another bucket manufacturer. Now, he is Vallfirest’s aerial division head for North America. Bethel recommended that Vallfirest add the Water Hog to its portfolio of firefighting products.

“Vallfirest leadership approached me to investigate new technologies that support ground and aerial firefighting operations, which led to pursuing a helicopter bucket,” he explained. “I have seen a lot of bucket technology over the years. The Water Hog has been around for 25 years, and it’s field tested and field proven, so this was our logical choice.”

Water Hog inventor and former helicopter pilot Chris Black, based in South Australia, developed the unique multi-drop, variable-flow firefighting bucket after working with other bucket systems for many years. His goal was to design an alternative that performed more reliably under demanding conditions while requiring less maintenance.

Bethel said Black’s continued involvement in Water Hog design, manufacturing, and research and development (R&D) is crucial to Vallfirest’s success. Black is currently helping Vallfirest tool up and train personnel to manufacture and assemble the buckets, as well as provide post-sale maintenance and support. Once fully implemented, the Water Hog will be sold and serviced from Australia, Spain, and the U.S.

Key benefits of the Water Hog include its patented multi-drop, variable-flow valve, featuring the world’s only electro-hydraulic valve actuator and offering fully adjustable flow across multiple drops.

“With many traditional buckets out there, the pilot has only the option of a full salvo [full-load] drop,” Bethel said.

The introduction of gated-valve buckets into the wildfire market was a game changer.

“If a helicopter has full fuel, for example, it might not be able to take a full bucket load,” Bethel continued. “That means crews would have to manually cinch a typical bucket to operate within the helicopter’s performance limitations. The Water Hog’s gated valve allows pilots to open the valve completely at the dip site, so it sinks quickly and fills faster. Pilots can use the valve functionality to perform load shedding, allowing them to safely pull out of a dip site. And as fuel burns off, the pilot can take more water in the bucket with each new dip, with no manual adjustments required. Continuous bucketing operations mean enhanced firefighting efficiency and capability on the fire line.”

Bethel added that Black built the Water Hog to stand up to the punishing environment of a dip site.

“Chris developed something that is really bulletproof, and very few valves have come back for servicing over the past 20 years,” he explained. “The Water Hog is different from other gated-valve technologies. The actuator is not susceptible to moisture ingress because it is designed for submersible operations, and the valve is heavy duty and robust. Plus, the same valve is used across every model in the range, lowering fleet operating costs.”

The Water Hog takes two minutes to set up and meets U.S. Forest Service and Canadian wildfire agency requirements for gated-valve buckets. Vallfirest also offers Class A foam injection and a shallow fill pump that draws water into the bottom of the bucket when water levels are as low as 12 inches (30 centimeters) at the dip site.

The Water Hog’s yellow shell is made from high-tensile-strength, puncture-resistant polyurethane fabric with a protective coating and strong abrasion resistance. The bucket is available in 25 standard capacities, although custom sizes can be produced upon request.

“We can make any shell size required, from drones up to Chinooks,” Bethel said.

Due to the Water Hog’s conical shape, it is highly stable in flight. Helicopter pilots have reported that they can fly at maximum Vne (velocity never exceed) with a full or empty bucket on the line.

Bethel said it made sense to add the Water Hog to the Vallfirest product line. The company already manufactures aerial firefighting support products, including Heliskids and inflatable, ground-based water tanks.

“Buckets can dip out of our tanks or replenish them if there is no local water on site. They take two to three minutes to deploy, and when it’s time to pack them up, one or two people can easily do it.”

Vallfirest intends to focus promotion of the Water Hog bucket in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America — combining a highly reliable, quality, and affordable bucket with unmatched post-sale support and service.

“Vallfirest is a wildfire company,” Bethel concluded. “Everything we do relates to helping emergency response professionals achieve positive outcomes on wildfires. The Water Hog bucket fits in so well with our product ecosystems and our customer base will appreciate this. The global level of interest to date has been very exciting.”

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.