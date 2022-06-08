USA Borescopes: A range of options

June 8, 2022 Jen Boyer |

USA Borescopes offer the only U.S. Federal Aviation Administration-approved alternative to a full teardown for engine and other difficult-to-access part and system inspections.

A borescope’s flexible probe, fitted with an articulated microcamera, captures clear, full-color detail within the narrowest chambers. A video screen allows maintenance teams and inspectors to visually inspect these areas in real time and capture video and images for documentation.

Higher end borescopes offer increased capabilities, including multiple tips, full articulation, and the ability to measure the size and distance of any anomaly detected to determine and document its conformity with tolerances.

The benefits of renting

Smaller aviation operations or those conducting limited inspections in-house benefit from renting borescopes.

Through renting, customers can choose the ideal borescope for the job at hand. For instance, a standard turbine fan inspection on a fairly young engine may only require a basic borescope with two-way articulation.

On the other hand, an inspection that is expected to uncover damage could require a more advanced borescope with full articulation, high-definition video, and measuring capabilities. When renting, the customer is not limited by the borescope on hand and has access to the latest technology and needed capabilities every time.

Borescopes are rented at a daily rate, where the clock starts ticking upon the scope’s delivery to the customer’s location. Shipping in both directions is paid by the customer, and prepaid return shipping is provided upon rental for ease of return. Rentals can cost between $200 and $450 per day depending on the borescope.

The benefits of purchasing

Customers performing a large number of inspections on the same aircraft types benefit from purchasing a borescope. By identifying the right system for the operation, customers who purchase save money over renting while also gaining an intimate understanding of their equipment.

With a rental, there is an understandable learning curve and sense of urgency to keep rental costs down. Through owning a borescope, teams gain a fluency in the equipment’s capabilities and features, which allows for more efficient inspections.

Purchased new, borescopes can range from $3,000 for basic two-way articulated systems to $40,000 for higher end features and capabilities.

Purchased new, borescopes can range from $3,000 for basic two-way articulated systems to $40,000 for higher end features and capabilities.

USA Borescopes offers a wide variety of borescopes to rent and purchase, as well as an extensive borescope repair service.