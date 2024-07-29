Turbolyft: Elevating aerial excellence

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing, on behalf of Turbolyft.

From its inception, Turbolyft has been an innovator in the aviation industry, with a mission to improve and deliver quality products. Specializing in Airbus Helicopters AS350/H125, H130 and AS355 models, Turbolyft has become synonymous with quality and precision. Its history of excellence and a steadfast commitment to its mission have positioned the Turbolyft team as a premier and trusted provider of specialized aerial solutions.

Based in the Pacific Northwest between Skagit and Pitt Meadows Airport, the 30,000-square-foot (2,800-square-meter) Turbolyft facility contains paint, component, avionics and engine shops equipped to handle the most demanding tasks. The experienced maintenance support team is dedicated to providing comprehensive care with meticulous attention to detail. However, Turbolyft’s professional expertise extends beyond maintenance to include custom completions.

“Bring your A-Star to us for a complete overhaul, exterior paint and any maintenance task up to and including 144-month inspections,” said president Jeremy Prasad. “We will install avionics, mission equipment and the interior finish to your specification, ensuring that your helicopter is not just maintained but transformed to meet your exact needs.”

Turbolyft also stands apart in the spirit of sharing and generosity shown by every team member. “It may be very unusual to mention in the helicopter industry but this is what we believe elevates us,” Prasad explained. “Yes, we’re hired for our expertise and the services we provide, but bringing the industry together through building knowledge is very important to us. You can call us anytime about where to find things in the manual, troubleshooting or just planning. We also strongly believe in building the next generation through our support of scholarships, high school initiatives and training.”

Integration, Integration, Integration

The Turbolyft team recognizes that technology is rapidly evolving to give more mission flexibility. The company’s in-house engineering team, therefore, has close connections with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), not just to integrate new technologies but to also consider functionality and interaction with the pilot and tactical flight officer (TFO). Going the extra mile is the norm for this team, which begins with careful listening to each flight department, understanding the challenges and communicating effectively with other teams as needed.

“We not only bring technology to the latest standards, but we reset the aircraft, stripping it completely and working through a thorough customization process,” Prasad explained. “We bring the aircraft back to factory state or better. We also build in better corrosion prevention and remove weight through identifying unnecessary equipment.”

Some of the newest Turbolyft offerings include a horizontal stabilizer-mounted camera for increased situational awareness and the largest dash available for the AS350/H125 family of aircraft. One of many Turbolyft’s customization customers is the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“We worked carefully together through the planning process, using tools like augmented reality to create a customized aircraft that meets their exact needs,” Prasad said. “This means extreme attention to detail. For instance, we designed the avionics knobs so they don’t interfere with each other if the pilot has gloves on.”

Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs)

Indeed, Turbolyft specializes in custom completions for law enforcement and news reporting, holding several STCs for airborne public safety and electronic newsgathering.

Under one STC, multiple camera feeds are plumbed into the pilot and TFO’s displays, enabling them both to have simultaneous exterior and visual reference during special exterior operations.

“In most cases, it’s plumbed into the Garmin G500 FDM for the pilot and/or Macro-Blue for the copilot,” Prasad said. “Access to multiple angles, including the rear of the aircraft, is available to the pilot with a quick push of a button on the cyclic. This level of situational awareness never existed on the H125.”

Turbolyft also advocates for having all the safety technology on helicopters that are standard in the automotive industry. Prasad said this would ensure the aircraft that have been produced since the 70s have more relevance. It would also support a reduced workload for pilots and TFOs, and better overall operational decision-making.

“Our dedication to the future of aviation is unwavering,” Prasad said. “For those who demand the best in helicopter maintenance, customization and innovation, Turbolyft is the partner you want and the only one you need.”