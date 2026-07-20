Training the next generation

The immaculate Quantum Helicopters hangar and office building in Chandler, Arizona, opens onto a patch of charcoal-hued tarmac which serves as a launch pad for the company’s 18 Robinson rotorcraft—and a training ground for the state’s best law enforcement pilots.

Quantum is among the busiest law enforcement flight schools in the United States, a trusted partner of police departments in Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson, and Sheriff’s departments in Pinal and Maricopa counties, among others, with a history going back more than three decades.

“We specialize in getting time and budget constrained agencies their FAA pilot ratings; it’s what we do every single day,” said Terry Blakemore, a U.S. Air Force veteran and CEO of Quantum Helicopters.

“We’re right in the heart of the industry, doing it at a professional level, with an efficiency and scale that is hard to match.”

Quantum is known throughout the American Southwest for its affordability, efficiency and professionalism—with an extraordinary track record of developing tactical flight officers (TFOs) into capable law enforcement pilots.

“Our fleet is incredibly reliable, with an outstanding maintenance team there to support it. We make it incredibly efficient to train here, so pilots get back to their air units quickly,” said Blakemore.

“What puts us in a different category than most flight schools is our size, efficiency, and the ability to execute on time, every time.”

Quantum’s all-Robinson fleet is an ideal platform for primary flight training, and much less expensive than the larger turbine-powered Bell 407s and Airbus H125s that populate many law enforcement fleets in the U.S.

There’s no risk here of damaging a multi-million-dollar public aircraft, and no need to take police assets out of service for training. Quantum believes less risk, at less cost, is a win for any public agency.

“A big turbine helicopter is easily four times as expensive as training in an R22, and at least twice as expensive as an R44,” said Blakemore. “More importantly, across the nation, there have been a few incidents that made units realize it might be better to have a professional flight school teach maneuvers they don’t do regularly, like full down auto rotations.”

“Our instructors can fly as many as seven sorties a day when required; they are absolute pros. When you’ve seen all the mistakes and you’re used to anticipating and correcting them quickly, it keeps an accelerated pace safe.”

Training at Quantum features one-on-one support tailored to each individual pilot, from ground school through to the check ride. The company’s certified flight instructors (CFIs) are among the best in the industry, and many of them have mission-oriented military backgrounds.

“They bring a unique discipline and a unique mission focus,” said Blakemore. “The staff certainly understands the kind of customer-centric way we do business, and that makes them eager and willing to help. Our clients give rave reviews on the staff, their professionalism, and our equipment.”

Quantum’s Robinson training fleet is modern, current, and well-maintained, with glass cockpits throughout its collection of R22s, R44s, and R66s.

The company exudes professionalism at every turn, a core value baked deeply into its culture. Quantum’s hangar and classrooms are meticulously clean, and its instructors bring a friendly-but-serious mentality that sets the tone.

“When customers walk into our facility, they often say it’s the nicest helicopter training facility they’ve ever seen,” said Blakemore. “Everything is taken care of as though they’re walking in as a VIP in a charter operation, getting on a private jet. That’s part of the legacy Neil Jones built into this organization that we never stop pursuing.”

“It gives the law enforcement agencies confidence they are getting an exceptionally good, foundationally strong pilot, making it a smooth transition for that pilot to their unit aircraft and mission sets.”

At Quantum, the standard for success is simple: Every pilot must pass their check ride, and the company has a perfect record— “so far, it’s 100% on getting our law enforcement pilots through the program,” said Blakemore.

“I’m proud of all my instructors, but I will handpick who I think might work best with each officer to make sure the law enforcement customer receives priority.”

As a former military pilot, Blakemore knows what it means to volunteer to serve your nation. He believes law enforcement pilots are cut from that same cloth.

“I know from personal experience, the type of people willing to serve their country in this way, for the benefit of others, are a special group of folks,” he said.

“It’s a sacred trust to fly, fight, and train pilots for their future mission. We count it a privilege to serve the public safety agencies in that way.”

Learn more at www.quantumhelicopters.com/public-safety

This sponsored article was developed by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing, on behalf of Quantum Helicopters.