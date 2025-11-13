Tech-Tool Plastics: The rotorcraft window experts

As their repeat customers know, when you call Tech-Tool Plastics, you can expect outstanding and rapid service — delivered by highly knowledgeable staff, with extensive options and fast quoting every time.

And when an emergency window replacement is needed, customers trust that Tech-Tool can handle it.The Tech-Tool team has filled thousands of orders worldwide and is always ready for the next one.

“As we confirm final details, we’re already preparing the order and have the shipping box ready,” said Tracy Wilson, who owns Tech-Tool with his wife, Teri.

“We know that especially for our emergency medical and law enforcement customers, the helicopter must get back in the air. That’s why we keep such an extensive inventory.”

As the only specialist in the design and manufacture of replacement and custom rotorcraft windows in North America, Tech-Tool stands apart not just for its rapid and outstanding customer service, but also for its quality and continuous innovation.

With a global reach and decades of experience, the company has built a reputation that endures. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Tech-Tool Plastics was founded by Johnny Wilson and is now approaching 50 years in the plastics industry.

“My father’s journey began with designing plaster mockups and precision fiberglass aircraft tooling for Bell Helicopter,” Tracy explained.

“He recognized a need in the market for high-quality replacement windows, and we built a company around excellence in their manufacture — starting small and expanding over time. From the beginning, I worked closely with him, spending time in every role and learning every aspect of the business. Teri joined after our children started school and quickly became an integral part of the team.”

The manufacturing team that Tech-Tool assembled in its early days soon became experts in handcrafting replacement windows for Airbus, Bell, MD Helicopters, and Schweizer aircraft. Today, the company offers a full range of standard transparencies as well as many custom and specialized windows unique to Tech-Tool. Every product meets — and often exceeds — original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards for quality.

Thanks to Tech-Tool’s advanced tooling expertise, its windows deliver exceptional efficiency and reduced costs. Their precise fit requires less trimming, extending each window’s service life. Installations are also faster and easier, helping customers save on labor.

Together, these efficiencies make Tech-Tool windows the preferred alternative to OEM replacements. And because rotorcraft windows are all they do, Tech-Tool continues to keep pace as new helicopter models are introduced by both established and emerging OEMs.

Ongoing innovation

“We’ve developed proprietary techniques that allow us to manufacture windows with complex curvatures that remain completely clear and distortion-free,” Teri said. “We’re extremely proud of that. It has allowed us to expand into several specialty product lines.”

Among these are Tech-Tool’s Cabin Comfort windows, available for MD Helicopters, Airbus, and Bell models. As the name suggests, these clear-view windows provide a more comfortable and efficient workspace by creating additional shoulder and elbow room. The company also produces bubble windows for long-line operations, as well as specialized photography and observation windows.

Looking ahead, the Tech-Tool team continues to work closely with materials suppliers to anticipate the next generation of products. For example, they are exploring new materials designed to reduce sun glare and UV radiation in the cabin — innovations that will make flights more comfortable and efficient for crews.

In addition, customers can look forward to new products currently undergoing regulatory approval and scheduled for release in spring 2026. “These products are really needed,” Tracy said, “and we’re excited to announce their release. We also have other long-term projects underway to address additional gaps in the marketplace.”

Honed abilities, laser focus

Tracy and Teri are quick to credit their highly skilled staff. “Making windows is quite an art,” Tracy explained. “Our team is amazing at it. They’ve been carefully selected and are all very talented. We’re tremendously proud that most have been with us for 20 years or more. Whether it’s the manufacturing team or our knowledgeable support staff, everyone takes pride in producing and providing the best product we can, every day.”

Beyond its exceptional staff, Tech-Tool’s greatest strength lies in its singular focus. “We only make helicopter windows,” Teri said. “That ensures our quality is always top-notch and we have the product available when the customer needs it. We pay close attention to detail and to responsiveness. That’s what we do — it’s all we do. We’re proud that this laser focus keeps our customers’ missions on track, and we’ll continue to meet their needs well into the future.”

