Tailored Solutions Through Collaboration

When Erickson Incorporated wanted to update and standardize its S-64 Air Crane helicopters to full-glass cockpits, Astronautics stood out as the ideal partner by providing a system solution, including its Badger Pro+ Gen 2.0 multifunction displays, engine data concentrator unit, and AeroSync Mission connectivity module, along with avionics systems integration testing and functional verification.

Erickson’s flight instruments varied between helicopters, with some still operating with original analog instruments while others had partial digital avionics upgrades. What’s more, the fleet’s overall avionics were becoming obsolete, making it difficult and expensive to maintain and repair. Erickson contracted Astronautics to update and standardize 12 aircraft with a customized solution tailored to their crane and firefighting missions.

A single provider for displays and system solutions

Astronautics is well known for its line-fit and retrofit avionics and connectivity solutions. It is also a proven provider of turnkey system solutions. With its products at the core, it develops custom systems that interface and integrate with other manufacturers’ products to deliver a seamless solution.

“Our system combines our own high reliability and customizable products with sub-systems from other manufacturers for a collaborative solution,” explained Eytan Saletsky, Astronautics’ director of system solutions. “This approach allows us to deliver a future-proof complete solution. Whether addressing obsolescence in military and commercial helicopters or upgrading to modern, fully digital cockpits, we work closely with our customers from the initial concept to system verification.”

Seamless integration: From design to certification

While Astronautics develops and sells a full line of technical standard order (TSO)-authorized products, it is also willing to modify its hardware and software to meet specific customer needs.

“Customers like off-the-shelf products as a baseline, but they also want the display symbology to be modified to fit their aircraft specific functionality,” Saletsky explained. “At Astronautics, we modify our products to meet those specific customer requirements. We design, implement, test, verify, and recertify the solutions with the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration].”

“For example, some of the display pages we created for the S-64 have been customized to include indications specific to the helicopter mission,” Saletsky added. “These display pages aren’t just tailored — they’re built from the ground up for this application. We pride ourselves on providing this level of customer collaboration.”

Key to being a system provider is the company’s System Integration Lab (SIL). Once at the verification stage, the entire system is integrated and tested on the SIL in both “aircraft on ground” and “dynamic flight” modes. Only then is the system ready to be installed in a helicopter for flight testing.

Tailored solutions for a dynamic market

Astronautics smart displays are at the heart of its system solutions. The company’s displays come in a variety of sizes, which are an instrumental part of its ability to configure and provide customized solutions. Its primary, multifunctional, and engine indication displays include the 6”x8” multi-function display (MFD), 4”x7” electronic flight instrument, and 3”x3” displays. Its passive 8”x20” large area display and 5”x5” MFD can also be included as part of the system solution.

A leader in connectivity and cybersecurity

When architecting the system, Astronautics can offer the inclusion of its connectivity products together with its cybersecurity capabilities. For three decades, Astronautics has empowered aircraft manufacturers with the ability to implement their connectivity visions for data storage and data transfer.

These solutions create safer fleets through trend analysis, predictive maintenance, and enhanced flight operations with feedback and training for operators. Astronautics’ secure data transport architectures also bring wireless connectivity for global data flow, incorporating Wi-Fi and 5G cellular solutions into its AeroSync line-fit solution for rotorcraft, as well as utilizing third-party data links such as SATCOM and Starlink.

Delivering Full-Spectrum Expertise

Astronautics’ system solutions span three aviation market segments: rotorcraft, trainer, and transport aircraft. In addition to the Erickson S-64 program, Astronautics has successfully performed several C-130/L-100 Hercules avionics modernization programs, and recently won a significant original equipment manufacturer (OEM) position on a trainer program.

From obsolescence mitigation and advanced connectivity to increased safety, security, and capability, Astronautics’ pedigree of reliable full turnkey support and civil certification helps it deliver customized system solutions that give operators an edge.