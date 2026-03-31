Switlik: Built for Survival

“Tell us what problem you need solved.” This is the mantra of Switlik Survival Products, which is celebrating 106 years of innovation in 2026. The company was founded by Stanley Switlik, one of the United States’ historic aviation safety pioneers, designing parachutes, jump towers, and even collaborating with the legendary Amelia Earhart.

At Switlik headquarters in New Jersey, a hands-on, open-minded culture continues to fuel its reputation for going above and beyond, with new technologies constantly adding functionality, durability, and comfort to every new product and product update.

From cutting-edge survival rafts to dry suits, all Switlik products are U.S.-made, tested 100 percent, and designed for the most extreme conditions — because when someone’s life is on the line, failure is not an option.

“One of our strengths is being able to work directly with our customers to meet all mission needs,” said Sarah Switlik, the company’s fourth-generation president. “The heli world is not one-size-fits-all, and that’s why we have long offered the most customization possible, adding an innovative online custom suit configurator in 2023. No matter what job you’re in, with us you will build a suit that fits your specific needs and feels like your own. You never have to settle for off-the-shelf.”

Customizable dry suits

The Falcon Aviation Suit and the U-SAR Rescue Swimmer Suit both stand out in the aviation safety sector. Dry suits are crucial among the many factors that affect a mission’s success, especially when water temperatures are low.

“A leak during any time that’s spent in cold water can quickly lead to death,” Switlik noted. “We fully understand this risk, and all suits that leave our facility are guaranteed watertight.”

Designed for pilots, Switlik’s Falcon Aviation Dry Suit is a lightweight, low-bulk over-water coverall that delivers comfort in the cockpit while providing reliable protection in emergency situations. Trusted by private pilots, as well as government, military, and municipal law enforcement and fire department pilots, this dry suit is engineered for easy donning, long-lasting comfort, and dependable performance in unpredictable environments.

Tailored specifically for offshore transport, the Falcon features articulated elbow and knee joints and internal suspenders that provide a high level of mobility and comfort both in and out of the aircraft.

Abrasion patches on the knees, elbows, and seat provide maximum durability, even under heavy use. Dry suit colors, pockets, collars, cuffs, seals, and zippers can be customized to fit the mission. Optional thermal protection is also available.

Search-and-rescue suit

The U-SAR Rescue Swimmer Suit is another customizable Switlik dry suit designed for professional search-and-rescue (SAR) operations. It is specifically engineered for demanding in-water missions in the harshest conditions.

Relied on by government and civil SAR helicopter crews, the U-SAR Rescue Swimmer Dry Suit features mil-spec GORE PYRAD fabric — a flame-retardant, waterproof, and breathable material that is fully sealed during suit manufacture to keep crews dry and warm in rescue scenarios.

“We’ve designed it with direct input from many search-and-rescue professionals,” Switlik explained. “They highlighted the need for a streamlined, swim-capable fit with maximum mobility, and that is what the U-SAR Rescue Swimmer Suit delivers. It features articulated elbow and knee joints, internal suspenders and an adjustable waist for the highest level of mobility and comfort both in and out of the water. Additional abrasion patches protect both the suit and the wearer.” As with the Falcon Aviation Suit, seals and more can all be customized to ensure a perfect fit.

Si-Tech replaceable wrist seals

Regarding seal innovation, Switlik Survival Products recently partnered with Sweden-based SITECH to introduce replaceable Si-Tech wrist seals. Making this product available to those who use dry suits for flood, swift water, and ice rescue means no more waiting for costly wrist seal replacements while a suit is out of service.

“SITECH’s field-replaceable wrist seals are a cost-effective and time-saving solution to a situation that first responders unfortunately find themselves in on a regular basis,” Switlik explained. “We are absolutely thrilled to have solved yet another problem faced by front-line professionals.”

Switlik Survival Products has also recently redesigned its best-in-class X-Back MOLLE+ Air Crew Life Vest. Engineered for unparalleled comfort, durability, and safety, the X-Back MOLLE+ remains the lightest survival vest on the market (only 3.95 pounds) that is also ETSO 2C504 and IOGP690 compliant, and among the most buoyant (over 35 pounds).

Following the redesign, the vest no longer features leg straps, a back strap has been added, and the lifting strap and buddy line inside have been repositioned to lower the profile and create room for customized mission-critical accessories, including CA-EBS.

Pride and legacy

The entire Switlik team is excited to begin the company’s 106th year of innovation, making pilots and first responders safer and more comfortable in the most demanding conditions.

“We will continue to add further customization to all our products,” Switlik said, “so that each pilot and responder can focus solely on the mission, without concern for the integrity of their suits and equipment.”