StandardAero: Superior engine repair

January 18, 2023 Jen Boyer |

StandardAero, the largest independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider in the world, saw another expansion last year with the acquisition of Signature Aviation’s engine, repair and overhaul (ERO) business.

This strategic addition of capabilities and services expanded StandardAero’s support for commercial, business, military, and helicopter aviation, providing the company with the opportunity to increase efficiencies while adding new capabilities to its MRO catalog of services.

When it comes to helicopters, the acquisition included three businesses that expanded StandardAero’s support of rotorcraft — Dallas Airmotive in Dallas, Texas, H+S Aviation in Portsmouth, U.K., and International Governor Services (IGS) in Broomfield, Colorado.

StandardAero has since moved quickly to integrate the companies into its center of excellence (COE) model focused on individualized customer service and support for helicopter engines and accessories.

A key strategy for boosting support in the helicopter division is StandardAero’s COE approach. While the company may be the world’s largest independent MRO provider, it operates much like a number of smaller businesses with specific focuses.

Since acquiring Vector Aerospace in 2017 and vastly expanding its helicopter support, StandardAero restructured the company into helicopter COEs, which consolidate engine and accessory MRO at specific locations to increase efficiencies. Each COE focuses on a limited number of engine lines and employs experts with specific knowledge and skill sets to more effectively provide service.

“While it may seem valuable to have a shop in every state for each engine line, our center of excellence approach actually provides a much higher level of service for every customer,” said Brian Hughes, vice president of sales and marketing for StandardAero’s helicopter programs. “Through our centers, we provide a concentration of skilled, cross-trained workforce on specific lines to increase volume. This latest acquisition has allowed us to further build these centers of excellence while also expanding our services.”

Prior to the acquisition, StandardAero had a limited footprint in Dallas. With the addition of Dallas Airmotive, the company combined its current operations and those of Dallas Airmotive to add significant space and workforce in Texas. The addition also brought MRO service for the Pratt & Whitney PW206 and PW207 engines into StandardAero’s portfolio of capabilities. In order to streamline helicopter engine services across the company, StandardAero restructured Dallas Airmotive’s helicopter services. For helicopters, this COE now only offers MRO services for the PW206 and PW207 engine lines.

The addition of H+S Aviation expanded StandardAero’s helicopter support into the U.K. and added an additional helicopter engine line to its MRO capabilities. This new U.K. COE supports the Pratt & Whitney PT6T, GE T700, GE CT7-2 and CT7-8, and Rolls-Royce M250 engines. StandardAero already offered MRO services for the GE CT7-2 in North America, and the acquisition expanded its capabilities for this engine’s model to include the CT7-8 line.

The acquisition also tripled StandardAero’s engine accessory MRO service capabilities. In addition to engine MRO, H+S Aviation and IGS also provide engine accessory MRO. StandardAero continues to operate its engine accessory MRO COE in Florida in addition to these two recently acquired centers.

StandardAero’s legacy COEs will continue to provide the same services as they have prior to the acquisition, supporting the Pratt & Whitney PT6T, GE T700, GE CT7-2, Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300, and Safran Arriel 1 and 2 engines. Additionally, StandardAero’s COE in Langley, B.C., continues to provide support for airframe structural and avionics repairs.

“Our combined team of highly skilled helicopter technicians and experienced aerospace professionals help us better support our customers,” said Russell Ford, chair and CEO of StandardAero. “Acquiring ERO enhanced our ability to expand our capabilities while at the same time, provided us the opportunity to streamline how we deliver our services. We foresee a multitude of benefits for current and future customers as a result of this expansion, including enhanced operational efficiency, better turn times, expanded engineering expertise, expanded global and field service presence, and more global aftermarket support network and services.”

In addition to expanded engine and engine accessory MRO support, StandardAero continues to invest in supplemental type certificate (STC) solutions for legacy platforms. Through a partnership with Robertson Fuel Systems, StandardAero developed the only FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), and TCCA (Transport Canada Civil Aviation) approved crash-resistant fuel tank for most models of the popular AS350 and EC130 series helicopters. Made of highly durable composite material, the direct replacement primary fuel tank can be replaced in three days with no structural modifications required.

StandardAero also developed the first four-axis autopilot system for AS350/H125 helicopters — the StableLight. Designed in partnership with Thales, the system features Thales’ new lightweight Smart linear actuators, which eliminate the need for heavy flight control computers by integrating the electronics internally. This innovation has finally opened the door to full four-axis autopilot systems for light helicopters. FAA approval for the STC is expected in December 2022.