Standard Aero: Beyond expectations

“After the complete UH-1H3 transformation, we have never had to decline a mission due to aircraft performance. The modification allowed us to work regularly with density altitudes exceeding 12,000 feet [3,660 meters],” said Corbiere Pecora, chief pilot for Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), about its Bell UH-1 helicopter modification by StandardAero to the proprietary upgraded UH-1H3 (hot, high, heavy) configuration in 2023.

“In fact, one of the first missions we utilized the UH-1H3 on after the modifications was a search at nearly 10,000 ft. [3,050 m] at 30 degrees Celsius [86 degrees Fahrenheit],” Pecora continued. “We were able to accommodate a full crew of six, all mission equipment, and almost full fuel while doing hover work with pedal turns searching for a missing person …

Overall, we are exceptionally happy with the modifications provided by StandardAero, along with the customer service and maintenance support we have and continue to receive.”

Pecora’s sentiments are typical of the compliments StandardAero regularly receives from happy customers. And it’s no wonder. Not only does StandardAero design, develop, and install new and useful aviation products for operators, but it also services and maintains those developed by itself and others.

Take the StableLight four-axis autopilot as an example. “In 2024, our engineering team, in conjunction with our partner Thales, completed the development and integration of an upgraded ‘Standard 2’ configuration of our StableLight four-axis autopilot for the AS350/H125,” said Andrew Park, general manager of StandardAero’s Langley operations.

Now certified in all approved markets through a supplemental type certificate (STC) amendment, the new configuration includes a panel-mounted Mid-Continent Flex MD23 digital two-inch display for autopilot flight mode annunciation (FMA).

“The Flex MD23 provides pilots instant, easy-to-read information on autopilot SAS and upper mode statuses, and targets for altitude, heading, and airspeed, including during hover-hold and approach-to-hover,” Park said. “StableLight with Flex MD23 FMA is now the baseline kit configuration and is being offered on all orders at no additional cost. And the alternate configuration utilizing VIVISUN switches also remains certified and available for aircraft that have limited space on the instrument panel.”

Moreover, StandardAero has achieved validation of the StableLight Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) STC in three additional jurisdictions: Canada (TCCA), Mexico (AFAC), and Brazil (ANAC), “bringing this exciting product in reach to more operators in markets around the world,” Park said.

The company’s long-standing reputation for adapting to changing markets continues apace as well. “There was a strong focus in 2024 on building capacity in anticipation of forecasted MRO [maintenance, repair and overhaul] demand increases across our supported products,” said Raymond Franczuk, director of customer service and programs. “We have added resources in key areas to improve overall throughput, and have also invested in extensive onboarding and cross-training.”

The Rolls-Royce RR300 and Pratt & Whitney Canada PW200 are two products where capacity has been particularly bolstered. An emphasis on minimizing operator downtime is evident in StandardAero’s various client options. For example, “a large number of fielded RR300s will be approaching their first major maintenance events in the upcoming years,” Franczuk said.

Shortening overall turnaround time for shop events is essential to minimizing operator downtime. “So, specifically on the RR300, we are offering two different options to customers to expedite shop visits,” he said. “One option includes forward exchanging of repaired major modules and accessories, and the second option is to exchange the complete engine. We are also building rotable pools for major components and accessories to expedite shop events.”

On the PW200, the company has made significant strides in industrializing its processes since transferring its product line from Dallas to Winnipeg. “We have doubled our capacity on the PW200 through the addition of several highly experienced technicians,” Franczuk noted. “And our new test cell is fully operational.”

In parallel, StandardAero has increased activity in performing engine teardowns in order to gain access to used serviceable material (USM). “A wide variety of components can also be repaired and returned to service by leveraging our internal repair capabilities,” Franczuk said. “In addition, we have invested in large exchange and rental pools to provide options to keep customers flying. We currently hold one of the largest rental and exchange pools on the RR M250 product line, and are in the process of expanding our asset pools on the Arriel, PT6T and PW200.”

Overall, StandardAero has a lot to offer. As one of the largest independent MRO providers in the world, it delivers a full suite of rotary-wing services through its global helicopter division. The company prides itself on providing a customer-centric service, which has long been the hallmark of everything its nearly 7,000 employees do in more than 50 major facilities worldwide.

Partnerships with approved original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide allow the company to cover a helicopter’s full life cycle, including airframe assembly, engine MRO upgrades, and custom solutions. The company is committed to providing the highest standards of quality, reliability, and service to more than 3,000 military, commercial and private operators in over 85 nations. For over a century, customers have relied on StandardAero as the industry experts.