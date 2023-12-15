Spidertracks: Tailored software solutions

December 15, 2023 Treena Hein |

As the aviation industry has moved to replace paper-based procedures with software, many operators have been forced between a decision to either assemble a number of point software solutions or develop their own costly custom solutions.

“For those that made that initial step, we are now hearing a strong message: the need for integration, flexibility and connectedness,” explained Aleks Banas, CEO of the newly-merged business combining Air Maestro and Spidertracks. “Operators are demanding fewer vendors with expanded capabilities.”

To realize the full potential of digitization, operators need to consider the wide-ranging requirements of safety, operations, and fleet management. Managing pilot scheduling, flight records, log books, timesheets, currency, incident reports and risk registers are just some of the workflows that operators need to track. However, with so many solutions available today, the process of selecting the right system can be daunting.

Before we look into the aspects that play into that decision, let’s delve into why Air Maestro and Spidertracks have merged, unifying their world-renowned platforms.

Air Maestro, a leading provider of critical safety management systems, flight operations and training solutions, has been supporting aviation operators since 2005. Its comprehensive operational and safety management system is trusted by the world’s most dynamic operators.

Spidertracks empowers the aviation industry with real-time fleet management and flight insights that drive proactive safety decisions. Committed to enhancing aviation safety, Spidertracks assists thousands of aviators worldwide ensure their teams return home safely each day.

“We merged as we saw the potential for a globally-connected operations and safety platform,” Banas explained. “Our combined business is the only vendor in the world that can truly provide an end-to-end solution for safety, operations, and fleet management.”

Chief operating officer Steve Whitaker further explained the value in bringing together two market leaders.

“As a merger of highly reputable and well-established companies, we are now one of the largest global players in the space, offering the most comprehensive and capable suite of solutions to the commercial aviation market,” he said. “Our combined team is now working to provide our global customer base with combined solutions that build on the respective strengths of each company’s existing products. And while we’re thrilled at our current combined capabilities, we are moving forward at pace to realize the benefits that can come from connecting your fleet, team, workflows and suppliers.”

Among the many aspects to consider when choosing a solution to manage your fleet, operations and safety, the team at the combined Spidertracks and Air Maestro most frequently hears about integration, flexibility and connectedness.

“Many operators come to us frustrated with the fragmentation within their software solutions resulting in inefficiency, lack of buy-in and misalignment between teams,” Banas said. “Rarely do they find that systems work well enough together to provide employees with the seamless experience they require. Air Maestro is an all-in-one solution so that pilots, crew, maintenance personnel and other staff can effectively manage business operations and achieve regulatory compliance. Furthermore, Air Maestro enhances safety practices through the integration of safety, operational and fatigue management modules.”

Whitaker said he and his colleagues have learned that no matter the size of an organization, there will always be the need to tailor a solution based on the organizational structure, mission profiles, customer profiles, compliance requirements and team preferences.

“Whilst a lot of software might appear shiny at first glance, it often leads to a dead-end, lacking the level of configurability needed to match the data you need to capture, your workflows, or compliance requirements,” he said. “Our core focus is to enable the level of configurability needed to tailor the solution to your exacting requirements.”

A great deal of what drives efficiency and safety for operators occurs in the sky, but many lack the real-time visibility of their assets. Data is typically captured manually after a flight, often leading to delays, errors and frustrations for all involved. The mission of Spidertracks and Air Maestro is to connect your fleet automatically into your ground operations, to ensure everyone is working from the same view of the business at any time.

“Whilst a daunting decision, the right software solution can future-proof the longevity and sustainability of your operations for many years to come,” Banas said. “We’d be happy to have a conversation with you about how we could help get you started on that journey and how we can stay the course as a long-term partner who can adapt with your business.”

Neil Sieren, chief pilot at Starspeed U.K., said, “As long-term users of both Spidertracks and Air Maestro, we look forward to this collaboration. Both companies have always been very forward-leaning and open to our specific requirements, so it will be interesting to see what capability and efficiency enhancements this union will bring.”