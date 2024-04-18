SKYTRAC: Future-ready connectivity

Since 1986, SKYTRAC has pioneered satellite-based flight following for all sectors of aviation, developing tools and technologies that further improve fleet performance trending, quality assurance, and real-time aircraft connectivity solutions.

Today, SKYTRAC is known for connecting aerial firefighting, airlines, business aviation, emergency services, general aviation, law enforcement, military, oil-and-gas, and unmanned aviation operators with a host of reliable products, services, and capabilities. With its successful history in narrowband capabilities, it was a logical next step to expand into Iridium Certus midband and broadband solutions.

SDL-350 approved by Iridium

In summer 2023, SKYTRAC’s flagship satellite transceiver — the SDL-350 broadband Iridium Certus satellite data unit and onboard server — gained official Iridium approval. This achievement cleared the SDL-350 to provide truly global L-band connectivity across the aviation industry at transmit speeds of 352 Kbps and receive speeds of 704 Kbps.

Harnessing the world’s only pole-to-pole satellite network, the low latency SDL-350 facilitates mission-critical operations in a number of sectors, including emergency medical services, search-and-rescue, law enforcement, offshore oil-and-gas, business aviation, scientific exploration, uncrewed aviation, military and airlines.

Fixed-wing aircraft, rotorcraft, and advanced air mobility programs will benefit from the SDL-350’s small and lightweight form and low power requirements in a new L-band speed class unlike anything that exists in the current market. The SDL-350 delivers uptime reliability of 99.9 percent to ensure mission-critical operators are always connected.

Carson Air chooses the SDL-350

SKYTRAC also announced in October 2023 that it had secured SDL-350 launch customers across nearly every aviation segment. Carson Air, the primary provider of air medical services in the province of British Columbia, selected the SDL-350 as the connectivity solution for its fleet of King Air 360 aircraft.

Along with tools to improve pilot awareness, flight paramedics will be able to provide better care when they connect with medical experts on the ground using video, inflight internet, and voice communications.

The SDL-350 will replace multiple onboard systems, reducing size, weight, and power consumption on the King Air 360 fleet. In return, Carson Air’s critical missions will benefit from truly global satellite connectivity, medical data transfer, telemedicine video conferencing, electronic flight bag connectivity, and engine and flight data transmission.

GMR selects SKYTRAC for fleet upgrade

Along with the official approval and launch of the SDL-350, SKYTRAC introduced its newest midband Iridium Certus offering earlier in 2023.



The SkyLink 7100 delivers reliable connectivity in a lightweight and versatile package, boasting up to 88 Kbps of Iridium Certus connectivity.

In March 2023, Global Medical Response (GMR), the largest medical transport company in the world, selected SKYTRAC and its comprehensive suite of products for a fleet-wide connectivity upgrade.

GMR’s 381 helicopters, spanning multiple popular airframes from Airbus Helicopters, Bell, and Leonardo, will be upgraded to harmonize onboard satellite communications equipment and key mission-critical capabilities. These include automated flight following and mission management, voice and text messaging, satellite push-to-talk, SAFR flight data monitoring, and satellite and cellular onboard connectivity for medical devices and electronic flight bag applications.

A range of SKYTRAC solutions will be incorporated into the GMR fleet upgrade, all enabled by SKYTRAC’s ISAT-200A and SkyLink 7100 satellite communication terminals for narrowband and midband satellite and 4G/LTE cellular connectivity.

The SkyWeb platform will facilitate automated flight following and mission management capabilities to mitigate flight risk. Operational control centers will be able to communicate and monitor fleets to improve fleet-wide efficiencies.

SKYTRAC’s SAFR FDM suite and high-definition cockpit camera will acquire and analyze flight data for GMR’s pilot training programs, and provide automated post-flight data download capabilities through cellular 4G/LTE networks. This data can then be visualized through the SAFR software via multiple dashboards to provide deeper insights into flight operations.

The SKYTRAC Cockpit Display Panel and Dispatch Voice Interface (CDP/DVI) and next-generation ultra-slim touchscreen Multitouch Controller 100 (MTC-100) will be used in the cockpit and cabin for connecting air and ground crews, as well as medical professionals through voice and text-based communications.

Once installed, these upgrades will equip GMR’s fleet with modern, state-of-the-art cockpit and cabin connectivity for the company’s mission-critical operations.

Undoubtedly, 2023 was a milestone year for SKYTRAC’s Iridium Certus offerings. As 2024 unfolds, the company will follow the same tried-and-true path it has forged since 1986: Developing and delivering the most powerful global satellite tracking capabilities for aircraft of all types, no matter where they are flying or what important missions they perform.