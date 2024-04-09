Signia Aerospace: Synergized Solutions

Taken as a whole, the depth and breadth of Signia Aerospace is much greater than the sum of its parts.

At the end of 2023, the Signia Aerospace family included five companies: ACE Thermal Systems, Lifesaving Systems Corp., Meeker Aviation, Mezzo Technologies and Onboard Systems International. Together, the companies represent specializations in two key areas: thermal management (ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies) and mission systems (Lifesaving Systems, Meeker Aviation and Onboard Systems International).

Through its brands, Signia Aerospace partners with customers across the aerospace and defense industry to innovate, manufacture and deliver specialized technical systems and components. With more than 537 aerospace patents under their wings and rotors, each subsidiary produces both type certificate (TC) and supplemental type certificate (STC) components for more than 500 aircraft models — all designed to enhance aircraft safety, performance and comfort.

Below is a summary of each subsidiary’s capabilities and the solutions they will be displaying at Heli-Expo 2024.

ACE Thermal Systems

ACE Thermal Systems specializes in developing solutions for complex thermal management challenges in extreme aviation environments. The company — a combination of Air Comm Corporation and Enviro Systems — specializes in developing thermal management and environmental control systems (ECS) for both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

From initial design through product development, testing and production, ACE partners with aircraft manufacturers to apply its expertise in systems integration, component design, testing and regulatory approval — enabling new products to reach certification sooner.

The company manufactures and services bleed air valves, electric fans and motors, electric heaters, temperature sensors and controllers, pressure regulating systems, air conditioning components, and air distribution valves. With certified part 145 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) repair stations, ACE provides onsite testing for RTCA DO-160, thermal capacity and mechanical and electrical components, as well as part 21 manufacturing.

On display at the Signia Aerospace Heli-Expo booth: Environmental control systems.

Mezzo Technologies

Mezzo Technologies uses state-of-the-art thermal management solutions that utilize microtube heat exchanger technologies to solve complex thermal management challenges.

Microtubes are lighter and smaller than traditional heat exchange applications and are durable and resistant to air-side fouling, making them the ideal solution for high-pressure/high-thermal applications.

Mezzo’s microtube products include radiators, intercoolers, oil-air and oil-coolant heat exchangers, bleed air coolers, condensers and evaporators, and cryogenic recuperators. Phase change material heat exchangers made with microtubes typically offer substantial weight savings over alternative designs.

Mezzo Technologies’ products are found across many industries, including aerospace, defense and space.

On display at the Signia Aerospace Heli-Expo booth: Microtube heat exchangers.

Lifesaving Systems

As a leader in helicopter and maritime rescue and survival equipment, the company designs, manufactures, and services over 400 helicopter and marine rescue and survival products that are used to save lives in some of the harshest environments on earth.

The Lifesaving Systems product line includes helicopter hoist hooks, rescue litters and baskets, harnesses and life vests, and marine and specialty hardware for professional rescuers. Its solutions are in use with both civil and military operators around the world.

On display at the Signia Aerospace Heli-Expo booth: Rescue gear, including the new Quad-Lock release system.

Meeker Aviation

Meeker Aviation is a leader in the design and manufacture of aircraft external payload mounts for electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensors, cinematography camera systems, searchlights, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) laser scanners, and speaker systems.

Meeker also manufactures a popular line of aircraft door hinge and pin kits. The company has more than 10,000 STC products in service and continues to develop new solutions and support existing designs worldwide.

On display at the Meeker Aviation Heli-Expo booth: Dovetail and QDD quick release systems for camera and EO/IR mounts.

Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems is well known for its cargo hooks, weighing systems and mission equipment for helicopters and unmanned aircraft. Every major helicopter original equipment manufacturer installs Onboard Systems’ cargo hooks and weighing systems. The company offers thousands of solutions for more than 35 commercial and military aircraft models. Onboard’s external load products are also available as aftermarket STC kits for a growing number of rotorcraft platforms.

With a goal to continuously improve load and operator safety, Onboard has released products such as its keeperless and hydraulic TALON brand cargo hooks, human external cargo (HEC) systems, and load weigh systems. It also produces a variety of specialized and innovative remote equipment, including the SPIDER Smart Carousel system and the Auto-Loc remote cargo hook system, which allows pilots to pick up and drop off pre-rigged loads from unmanned locations.

On display at the Signia Aerospace Heli-Expo booth: The new Bell 429 HEC dual cargo hook system, as well as the UH-60 cargo hook and weighing system, which has become a must-have for firefighting operators.

Led by a team of industry professionals, Signia Aerospace and its subsidiaries are looking forward to exciting growth and continued innovation in 2024.

If you’re visiting Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California, Signia Aerospace invites you to stop by booth 1631, where you’ll find a full suite of innovative thermal management and mission systems solutions that will enhance the safety, performance and comfort of your aircraft.