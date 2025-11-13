Signia Aerospace: A portfolio that performs

Signia Aerospace is more than a collection of aerospace suppliers — it’s a force multiplier. Founded in July 2022 by Arcline Investment Management, the company unites a growing portfolio of high-performing subsidiaries under one banner, delivering specialized systems and components that power missions across the global aerospace industry.

As of 2025, the Signia family includes ACE Thermal Systems, Cleveland Wheel and Brake Systems, Hartzell Aviation, Hartzell Propeller, International Water-Guard, Lifesaving Systems Corp., Meeker Aviation, Mezzo Technologies, Onboard Systems International, and Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch. Together, these businesses bring deep expertise in thermal management, mission systems, and aerospace systems and components — reflecting a broad yet complementary range of capabilities.

With more than 537 aerospace patents and components certified on over 500 aircraft models, Signia companies provide both type certificate (TC) and supplemental type certificate (STC) solutions that advance safety, boost performance, and enhance comfort. What unites them is a shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer support.

The following sections highlight the strengths and specialties of every company within the Signia Aerospace family — each one contributing unique expertise to a powerful portfolio.

ACE Thermal Systems

ACE Thermal Systems tackles some of aviation’s toughest thermal management challenges, delivering reliable solutions for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft operating in demanding environments. Formed through the combination of Air Comm Corporation and Enviro Systems, the company focuses on advanced environmental control systems (ECS) and thermal management technologies.

Working hand in hand with aircraft manufacturers, ACE supports every stage of the process — from system design and integration to testing, certification, and production — helping new products reach the market faster. Its product line includes bleed air valves, electric fans and motors, electric heaters, temperature sensors and controllers, pressure regulating systems, air-conditioning components, and air-distribution valves.

ACE also provides comprehensive support through Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) part 145 repair stations and part 21 manufacturing. With in-house testing capabilities for RTCA DO-160 standards, as well as thermal capacity, mechanical, and electrical components, the company ensures every system meets rigorous performance and reliability requirements.

Cleveland Wheel and Brake Systems

For more than 85 years, Cleveland Wheel and Brake Systems (CWBS) has been a trusted name in aviation, supplying wheels, brakes, and hydraulic components for general aviation, business jet, rotorcraft, and military platforms. Known worldwide for innovation, reliability, and a deep heritage in aircraft wheel and brake systems, the Cleveland brand is recognized by manufacturers, mechanics, and pilots alike.

Founded in Northeast Ohio, CWBS continues to design and manufacture all of its products at its Avon, Ohio, facility, with castings and most components proudly made in the United States. Its capabilities span the full product lifecycle — from design and manufacturing to qualification, repair, and overhaul.

The company maintains AS9100D certification, REACH compliance, and operates an FAA and EASA part 145 repair station. In-house expertise includes qualification testing, aluminum, magnesium, and steel machining, post-processing, and non-destructive testing (NDT), along with design and analysis capabilities. With additional on-site paint and shot peen processing, CWBS delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that uphold its reputation as one of the most experienced and respected names in the industry.

Hartzell Aviation

Hartzell Aviation is a leading provider of engine accessories, exhaust systems, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services serving the rotorcraft, general aviation, unmanned aerial vehicle, and defense markets. Through its divisions — Hartzell Engine Tech, Hartzell Aerospace Welding, and Quality Aircraft Accessories — the company delivers a comprehensive range of firewall-forward solutions, including ignition systems, starters, alternators, turbochargers, fuel systems, cabin heating, and exhaust assemblies, as well as certified repair services.

For decades, aircraft manufacturers, operators, and maintenance facilities have relied on Hartzell Aviation for dependable performance, technical expertise, and world-class support.



With engineering, manufacturing, and FAA-certified repair facilities strategically positioned across North America, the company provides responsive service to customers worldwide while upholding its reputation as one of the most trusted names in aircraft systems.

Hartzell Propeller

Founded in 1917 in Piqua, Ohio, Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced aluminum and carbon fiber propeller systems, serving general aviation, commercial, and emerging advanced air mobility markets. With more than a century of continuous innovation, the company has built a reputation for engineering propellers that deliver unmatched performance, efficiency, and durability.

To broaden its capabilities, Hartzell Propeller has strategically acquired complementary brands. Tanis Aircraft Products, established in 1974, provides certified aircraft preheating solutions for piston engines, turbine aircraft and rotorcraft. Reiff Preheat Systems offers cost-effective heating options for cold-weather operations. WhirlWind Propellers adds durable composite systems for experimental aircraft. Together, these brands strengthen Hartzell’s mission to equip pilots worldwide with superior propulsion technologies and comprehensive support.

By combining advanced materials, precision engineering, and a steadfast commitment to reliability, Hartzell Propeller continues to set the standard for maximizing aircraft performance in every environment — trusted by operators across the globe for more than 100 years.

International Water-Guard

For over 30 years, International Water-Guard (IWG) has been a leader in aviation water systems, delivering technologies that protect passenger health. Based in Canada and part of the Signia Aerospace family, the company focuses on potable water treatment, heating, and touchless solutions for business jets, VVIP aircraft, and commercial platforms.

IWG’s product range includes ultraviolet (UV) water treatment, with products like the compact UVL1 and the powerful UV1. These units eliminate 99.99 percent of pathogens, ensuring clean water on board wherever you fly. IWG also pioneers the high-efficiency HE Series lavatory heaters and its adaptable on-demand T-Series, supporting applications from vanities to showers. Lightweight and dependable, these systems enhance heating efficiency, reduce scale buildup, and allow precise temperature control.

Most recently, IWG introduced the Healthy LAV — a modular suite of touchless technologies, including faucets, control valves, flush kits, and integrated water treatment and heating options — designed for seamless integration into both new and existing aircraft fleets. By lowering the risk of pathogen transmission while maintaining a lightweight, efficient design, IWG continues to set new standards for onboard hygiene, safety, and reliability across the aviation industry.

Lifesaving Systems

Lifesaving Systems is a global leader in helicopter and maritime rescue and survival equipment, trusted by professional rescuers operating in some of the harshest environments on earth. The company designs, manufactures, and supports more than 400 specialized products that enable crews to save lives when every second counts.

Its product line includes helicopter hoist hooks, rescue litters and baskets, harnesses, life vests, and a wide range of marine and specialty hardware. These mission-critical solutions are used daily by civil and military operators worldwide, reflecting Lifesaving Systems’ reputation for reliability, innovation, and unwavering focus on safety.

Meeker Aviation

Meeker Aviation is a leading provider of external payload mounts for aircraft, delivering trusted solutions for electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensors, cinematography camera systems, searchlights, LiDAR laser scanners, and speaker systems. Its mounts are known worldwide for their precision, durability, and ease of integration, making them a preferred choice for operators across multiple mission profiles.

In addition to its payload mounts, Meeker produces a popular line of aircraft door hinge and pin kits. With more than 10,000 STC-certified products in service and ongoing development of new designs, the company continues to expand its portfolio while providing reliable support for legacy systems.

Mezzo Technologies

Mezzo Technologies delivers advanced thermal management solutions built on its proprietary microtube heat exchanger technology, designed to handle some of the most demanding aerospace, defense, and space applications.

Microtubes are smaller and lighter than traditional heat exchange designs, yet remarkably durable and resistant to air-side fouling. This makes them the ideal choice for high-pressure, high-thermal environments where efficiency and reliability are critical.

Mezzo’s portfolio of microtube products includes radiators, intercoolers, oil-air and oil-coolant heat exchangers, bleed-air coolers, condensers and evaporators, and cryogenic recuperators. Its phase-change material heat exchangers deliver additional performance advantages, often achieving substantial weight savings compared to conventional alternatives.

By combining innovative engineering with proven performance, Mezzo Technologies is redefining what’s possible in thermal management — helping operators achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and mission readiness.

Onboard Systems International

Onboard Systems International is a global leader in external load mission equipment, trusted by operators of both helicopters and unmanned aircraft. Every major helicopter OEM installs Onboard Systems’ cargo hooks and weighing systems, with thousands of systems installed across more than 35 commercial and military aircraft models. Its products are also available as aftermarket STC kits, ensuring operators can upgrade or modernize a wide range of rotorcraft platforms.

Driven by a commitment to safety and efficiency, Onboard has introduced industry-leading innovations such as its keeperless and hydraulic TALON cargo hooks, human external cargo (HEC) systems, and precision load weigh systems. The company also develops specialized remote equipment, including the SPIDER Smart Carousel and the Auto-Loc remote cargo hook, which allows pilots to pick up and drop off pre-rigged loads at unmanned locations.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Onboard Systems continues to set the standard for external load technology. As part of the Signia Aerospace family, it remains focused on delivering reliable, high-performance mission equipment that helps operators complete their missions safely and effectively.

Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch

In late 2024, Signia Aerospace expanded its mission equipment portfolio with the acquisition of Goodrich Hoist & Winch from Collins Aerospace, rebranding the business as Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch. Based in Anaheim, California, the company has recently opened a dedicated MRO and spares fulfillment center to improve parts availability and significantly reduce repair turnaround times — helping operators keep their aircraft mission-ready.

Building on more than 50 years of trusted performance, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch is now energized by Signia’s focus on innovation and customer support. Its next-generation Pegasus rescue hoist, currently in the final stages of development and qualification, is engineered to deliver greater performance, safety, and maintainability for modern search-and-rescue missions.

Together with Onboard Systems International — the long-standing leader in cargo hook technology — Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch is redefining the global standard for external load and rescue equipment, ensuring operators have the tools they need to complete their missions safely and efficiently.

