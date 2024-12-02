Service that Stands Out

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing, on behalf of VIH Aerospace.

As the Sikorsky S-92 began gaining popularity in the search-and-rescue (SAR) market, VIH Aerospace MMRO took on an ambitious S-92 helicopter SAR upgrade. The result highlighted not only the company’s competence and extensive skill set, but also its adaptability, focused project management, and uncompromising customer service.

Because of VIH Aerospace’s resounding success equipping that S-92 for SAR configuration, which is currently operating in Guyana, other operators have approached the company for complex S-92 configuration changes and upgrades.

Most recently, VIH Aerospace supported VIH Helicopters with the first-ever firefighting configured S-92 helicopter. Equipped with the Helitak fire tank, modifications included avionics upgrades, a vertical reference window and external torque instrumentation, as well a general lightening of the aircraft.

VIH Sikorsky S92 helicopter onfigured with belly tank for fire fighting.

“This is a perfect example of how the VIH Aviation Group of companies is able to use our divisional resources to collaborate on complex helicopter projects,” Brian Thistle, VIH Aerospace’s director of business development, sales, and marketing, said of the project.

Upgrades and configuration changes are only one of VIH Aerospace MMRO’s many competencies, something the company highlights right in its name. The extra M in MMRO stands for “manufacturing,” in addition to maintenance, repair and overhaul, emphasizing the company’s full-service manufacturing capability.

Beyond its extensive background in S-92 MRO, completion, and reconfiguration, VIH Aerospace has a robust modification and supplemental type certificate (STC) record for a variety of platforms, including Bell, Airbus Helicopters, MD, Sikorsky, and more. Yet, what truly sets it apart is how it puts customers first.

“We come from an operational background, so we really understand what’s important to the customer,” said Arne Arneson, general manager of VIH Aerospace. “We know how cost influences where customers choose to spend their money, so it’s important we differentiate ourselves through the quality and customer service we deliver. That doesn’t mean we’re more expensive. We’re actually quite competitive, but we don’t sacrifice quality or superior customer service.”

The customer service difference

The secret to VIH Aerospace’s success is ensuring its customers’ needs are thoroughly understood and met at every stage while delivering quality in an efficient timeline, Arneson said. To meet supply chain issues, for instance, the company maintains a solid parts supply and close relationships with original equipment manufacturers.

“We’ve made significant investments in parts and supply chain management, as well as highly skilled people — all of which we believe is crucial to meeting customer expectations and ensuring minimum downtime,” Arneson added.

VIH Aerospace’s customers come from around the globe to take advantage of the company’s specialized services.

“Oftentimes, aircraft are going between contracts, maybe finishing up one lease and preparing for the next,” Arneson explained. “When they’re transferring from one location to another, it makes sense to send them to us for an inspection, maintenance, configuration change, or any other work needed before they continue on to their next leases. I believe our quality, turnaround times, and customer service history keeps customers coming back.”

A good portion of VIH Aerospace’s work is preparing aircraft for new missions, which can be as simple as an inspection and maintenance to a full reconfiguration that includes modifications, avionics, additional equipment, and paint. Its full-service in-house design, certification, and fabrication departments allow it to move quickly to develop and produce STCs both for in-house work, as well as for sale to customers as kits. Its popular STCs include vertical reference windows, night vision imaging systems (NVIS), auxiliary fuel systems, cargo hook anti-rotation systems, and interior cargo retention systems, to name a few.

In addition to its work on aircraft and custom solutions, VIH Aerospace offers full-service design and manufacturing capabilities for customer projects — from concept to finished product. Whether clients have fully developed plans ready for full production or they simply have an idea or rough concept, VIH’s team helps develop, design, and certify products as needed.

One such partnership is with Boost Systems, a leading provider of human external cargo (HEC) solutions. VIH Aerospace has manufactured all of Boost’s products for over 10 years.

“We have a really good long-standing relationship with Boost, and we really value it,” Arneson said. “They have a fantastic product, and I feel we contribute to it with the quality we deliver. It very closely aligns with the SAR products and services we provide.”

In other cases, VIH Aerospace has worked with customers to identify solutions to common pain points. One such customer-driven innovation is the S-92 SAR grab handle. Developed in response to direct feedback from SAR operators, the handle gives SAR technicians a secure external handhold during hoisting operations, allowing them to increase safety and efficiency during missions.

From large configurations to maintenance and manufacturing, VIH Aerospace MMRO consistently delivers superior service as a one-stop trusted partner for aviation operators around the world.