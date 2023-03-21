Rotorcraft Support Inc: Support for the long haul

March 21, 2023 Ben Forrest |

When Rotorcraft Support Inc. opened its new 83,000-square-foot (7,710-square-meter) helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Fillmore, California, the company nearly tripled its footprint.

Its previous facility at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles had served the company well for more than three decades, but after a long run of steady growth, it was time for a change.

They simply needed more space to suit an operation that has become known as one of the top small- to medium-sized MRO companies in the U.S.

“Our core mission is keeping helicopters operating, supporting the industry in the safest, most efficient way possible,” said Keys Miller, head of business development for Rotorcraft Support. “We love what we do, and we’re passionate about what we do.”

Rotorcraft Support is a full-service MRO provider, launched in 1986 by Phillip DiFiore — a licensed aircraft mechanic who still works as the company’s CEO and director of maintenance.

DiFiore started the company when he was just 22 years old, occupying half of one hangar at the Van Nuys Airport. He focused initially on Bell 47 helicopters used in tuna fishing operations, but quickly expanded his staff and expertise to include all the major helicopter platforms.

Today, Rotorcraft Support is an authorized service center and parts distributor for Airbus Helicopters, Bell, Enstrom, Leonardo, MD Helicopters, Robinson, Rolls-Royce Helicopter Engines, Safran Helicopter Engines, Schweizer and Sikorsky.

“You don’t see very many [small] MROs in the country that can say that,” Miller said. “In general, I think that’s what sets us apart: Our experience and our people — the commitment our people have to safety and the industry.”

The company’s client list includes many leading operators in law enforcement, firefighting, emergency medical services, search-and-rescue, defense, homeland security, agriculture, utility and construction, tourism, news and media, as well as corporate and privately-owned helicopters.

Several of its mechanics are stationed in-house, full-time at municipal operators like the California Highway Patrol and San Diego Police Department.

Collectively, the company’s services include scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, airframe and powerplant maintenance, upgrades, refurbishment, aircraft completion, avionics design and installation, component overhaul and exchange, aircraft and parts painting, helicopter sales, aircraft record management, non-destructive testing and import/export aircraft shipping.

Rotorcraft Support is also a certified Part 145 repair station under the Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency, an authorized original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts distributor, and has a solid vendor network that provides access to additional parts, components and maintenance personnel.

“We’re a turnkey operation,” Miller said. “We can do so many of those different things for our customers, and support the industry in that way.”

The overarching goal at Rotorcraft Support is to serve every segment of the helicopter industry, and it flows from the top. DiFiore is still hands-on in the company’s day-to-day operations, and all staff are continuously trained to stay current.

“Phil is still in the shop, turning wrenches, inspecting aircraft, and troubleshooting regularly,” Miller said. “Our senior management supports our safety management system program, our quality programs, our commitment to safety. It really gives the employees the feeling they do care about safety, and that changes can be made and implemented … it really starts from the top level.”

To further support the industry, Rotorcraft Support hosts an annual inspection authorization renewal seminar, and is an active member of several industry associations, including the Airborne Public Safety Association, Helicopter Association International, the Aircraft Electronics Association, Los Angeles Area Helicopter Operators Association, and the Southern California Professional Aviation Maintenance Association.

At its new headquarters in Fillmore, the company has a massive new hangar that enables it to accommodate heavy-lift helicopters that were too large for the Van Nuys facility.

It also has an expanded office, classrooms, more space for parts inventory, and a private heliport.

Instead of leasing space in Van Nuys, Rotorcraft Support owns its new building, and said it has improved workflows and safety by bringing the bulk of its operations under one roof. The result is faster turnarounds for returning aircraft to flight, and room to grow in the future.

As existing customers diversify their fleets by adding new types of aircraft, Rotorcraft Support intends to grow along with them. Its breadth of expertise allows for comprehensive support for most major platforms.

In the meantime, customers benefit from the experience of the company’s long-time employees, many of whom have been there for more than 20 years.

The company’s mechanics are factory-trained with the OEMs, as are many of their employees in other disciplines — from salespeople to workers in the records department, and many points in between.

Rotorcraft Support mechanics also stay current on changes to maintenance manuals from OEMs, and learn the nuances of each individual airframe.

“We’re in it for the long haul,” Miller said. “This year, we celebrate our 37th year of supporting the helicopter industry, and we strive to always be there when our customers need us. The industry is like a family to us, and we don’t take that lightly. We care about the people we serve, and we plan to be here long into the future.”