Robinson Helicopter: Made in America, engineered for the world

In a globalized economy where manufacturing spans continents, Robinson Helicopter Company is noted for its “Made in America” stance. The Torrance-based manufacturer continues to design, develop, and build its entire fleet of helicopters within the United States, a commitment that underscores a dedication to American manufacturing and innovation.

Founded in 1973 by Frank D. Robinson, the company began with a vision to produce a reliable, robust, and affordable helicopter. As a former Bell Helicopter and Hughes Helicopters tail rotor design engineer, Robinson aimed to simplify helicopter design and reduce operating costs. His vision led to the development of the R22, a two-seat light utility helicopter that quickly became a commercial success. The company later expanded its product line with the four-seat R44 and the five-seat R66 turbine helicopter, and now an all-new 10-seat R88 aircraft.

Today, Robinson Helicopter Company employs more than 1,200 people at its Torrance facility. The company manufactures approximately 80 percent of all parts on-site from base raw materials, a testament to its vertically integrated manufacturing process. This reduces reliance on external suppliers and ensures exceptional quality control directly from the factory to its customers. As of 2025, the company has produced more than 14,000 helicopters globally, with a 10,500 global in-service fleet, and roughly two-thirds of new production exported outside the U.S.

Commitment to U.S. manufacturing

In the last 2.5 decades, the U.S. economic engine has shifted toward a service-based model, with an emphasis on sectors like finance, technology, and healthcare. This has led to a decline in the competency and scale of critical U.S.-based manufacturing.

“Robinson still designs and builds everything right here in the U.S.,” said president and CEO David Smith. “We’re proud of our American workforce and the quality they put into every aircraft.”

This commitment to domestic production comes as U.S. manufacturing faces ongoing shifts. While aerospace design remains strong, declining domestic capabilities, core competencies, and strategic supply are being eroded, impacting the ability to translate innovation into U.S.-based production.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, emphasizing the importance of domestic production. Recent years have seen a renewed focus on domestic manufacturing, with initiatives aimed at “reshoring” production. Robinson’s core manufacturing capabilities, spanning over 700,000 square feet (65,030 square meters) of production space, never left American shores and continues sustained domestic production of 350 new airframes each year with the capability to ramp to over 900 new airframes in the future.

While many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have reduced labor costs by outsourcing assembly across global suppliers, Robinson has achieved similar growth by expanding its vertically integrated manufacturing in Torrance, California. The company remains focused on high-rate production, component overhaul, global fleet support, operational availability, and exceptional customer experience.

Rugged, durable and reliable

Robinson Helicopter Company has established a reputation for producing durable and versatile helicopters serving a wide range of industries. The company is committed to quality and reliability in its engineering and manufacturing processes, building aircraft capable of withstanding demanding environments. This focus on ruggedness has made Robinson helicopters a popular choice for tasks such as agricultural spraying, livestock management, airborne law enforcement, and disaster relief roles.

Simplicity is central to Robinson’s design philosophy, extending to both operation and maintenance. The company highlights the affordability of ownership, with streamlined inspections requiring no component removal and aligned maintenance intervals every 2,000 hours — key cost-saving factors. Rooted in American principles of efficiency, value, and practicality, Robinson ensures accessibility for operators across all economic backgrounds.

Robinson showcases the versatility of its helicopters through initiatives like the Climb Higher video series found on the Robinson Helicopter Company website. This initiative highlights the various missions undertaken by Robinson owners. Robinson’s global reach illustrates the success of exporting American-made technology while delivering reliable solutions worldwide. Built for toughness, reliability, and affordability, Robinson helicopters empower industries to tackle challenging tasks, embodying American pragmatism and problem-solving.

American quality

Throughout recent years, the emphasis on strategic domestic manufacturing has been a topic of national discussion and economic security. The importance of bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. and prioritizing American-made products has been highlighted at various times throughout the last few decades.

American-made aviation products stand out for their quality and reliability. The U.S. aviation industry maintains a strong safety culture, with manufacturers, operators, and regulators prioritizing safety above all else. Stringent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations ensure the high standards customers expect, serving as a proven quality control mechanism that reinforces the trusted reputation of American-made aircraft.

Despite global economic pressures to move toward offshore production, Robinson Helicopter Company remains committed to American manufacturing, showcasing the enduring strength of U.S. ingenuity and craftsmanship. While many challenges face domestic manufacturing, Robinson continues to design and produce critical aerospace components in-house, underscoring its vital role in both the national and global economy. Additionally, U.S.-based service-oriented helicopter operators at all levels — federal, state, and local — benefit from American-made and supported products that best serve national interests.

Robinson’s 50-plus year history highlights both the optimistic potential of American production and the challenges faced by companies navigating a rapidly changing global economy. By maintaining its focus on quality, reliability, and domestic production, Robinson Helicopter Company looks to not only maintain its position in the global helicopter market but dominate it.