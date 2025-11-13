Reiser Simulation and Training: Redefining simulator realism

Off-the-shelf helicopter pilot and maintenance training solutions often leave little room for customization without significant investment. Costs rise even further when a customer orders a first-of-its-kind simulator, which requires both development and qualification.

Reiser Simulation and Training GmbH is rewriting the playbook in simulator development. From high-fidelity mixed reality cockpits to strikingly realistic maintenance rigs, this German company is transforming how pilots and ground crews learn.

Precision simulation

Typically, simulators are built around data purchased from the aircraft original equipment manufacturer (OEM), with that data shaping the look, feel, and operation of the device. Reiser takes a more innovative approach by reengineering aircraft from scratch, using its own detailed 3D scans of helicopters, inside and out, and capturing actual flight data with internally developed flight test instrumentation. From this, Reiser develops custom flight models to deliver high-fidelity replicas tailored to each client’s requirements.

“We rent a helicopter for several weeks, scanning the whole helicopter — every panel, switch, knob, chair, and piece of equipment — capturing size, shape, location, etc.,” explained Jonas Goercke, Reiser’s business line manager for flight training. “We also install flight test instrumentation and fly the aircraft for six to eight weeks in different scenarios, gathering all the flight data and creating the core flight dynamic model.”

Everything from the size and shape of a switch or control, to how much pressure is needed to move it and how far it travels, is captured — along with how the aircraft actually feels in flight. The interior is then recreated down to the millimeter for a hyper-realistic simulator experience. Reiser also incorporates custom elements into the flight environment, such as a key helipad, offshore rig, or other scenarios specific to the operator, Goercke added.

Reiser’s high-fidelity design extends across all levels of its simulators — from flight navigation procedure trainers and flight training devices to full flight simulators — delivering the ultimate in realistic training. The same meticulous attention is applied to Reiser’s maintenance training rigs, with every component 3D scanned inside and out to create a life-size, hyper-realistic trainer that’s even more durable than the original aircraft.

Reiser credits its high customer satisfaction rate to its fully in-house approach. Data is gathered, software developed, hardware built, and simulators assembled under one roof, enabling the company to provide extensive customization and comprehensive support.

XR Simulator

Reiser’s groundbreaking level 3 flight training device (FTD), the XR Simulator, delivers a realistic multi-crew coordination training experience for Airbus H135 and H145 helicopters. Featuring a detailed interior indistinguishable from the real aircraft, a green screen outside the cockpit, and Varjo XR-4 professional mixed reality goggles, the XR Simulator allows pilots to see the actual cockpit environment while the goggles project a VR exterior flight environment.

“No one else offers this kind of realistic training in a VR environment,” Goercke said. “You see your real co-pilot and your real body, not avatars, as you touch and move real switches and displays, not virtual ones. Real interaction and tactile feedback provide a much more authentic training experience.”

With multiple orders already placed, the Reiser XR Simulator is expected to receive qualification from the German aviation authority (LBA). That initial qualification will lower the cost, time, and risk for customers pursuing certification of their own XR Simulators.

Helicopter Maintenance Training Rig

Reiser’s Maintenance Training Rig is a full-scale helicopter replica, complete with attachment points, fluid systems, and component details. It is currently available for the NH90, with additional platforms coming soon.

“There is considerable demand for mechanics and engineers, and when it comes to these large helicopters, like the NH90, there aren’t the spares available for maintenance training,” Goercke explained. “This highly detailed rig is an exact replica, allowing mechanics to practice every maintenance procedure, from exchanging engines and rotor heads to avionics training. Just like our flight simulators, we craft all the parts to be exact replicas within millimeters of their originals for the most realistic maintenance training experience possible.”

simplAIR®: Your gateway to smarter helicopter training

Reiser has expanded its training portfolio with simplAIR®, a purpose-built training management system designed to bring greater flexibility and efficiency to pilot education. This intuitive, web-based platform allows pilots to complete initial, differential, and recurrent training anytime, anywhere.

Featuring comprehensive theoretical modules for the Airbus H135 and H145 D3 helicopter variants, simplAIR® also includes the Avionics Cloud Trainer (ACT) — an interactive tool that gives pilots hands-on familiarity with Airbus Helicopters’ advanced Helionix avionics suite. By offering a cost-effective alternative to simulator sessions, ACT enables high-quality remote training without compromise.

Future enhancements will expand simplAIR® to cover maintenance training and integrate with simulator platforms, making it a smart, scalable solution for aviation professionals.

At European Rotors 2025 (Booth 1122), Reiser will showcase its NH90 Engine replica, simplAIR®, the ACT, and a full H145 D3 XR Simulator — offering visitors the chance to test-fly the latest training innovations.

