Quantum Helicopters: Back to basics

From its founding in 1993 by industry veteran Neil Jones, through its acquisition in 2024 by U.S. Air Force veteran Terry Blakemore, Quantum Helicopters of Chandler, Arizona, has developed an industry reputation for excellence.

Quantum trains helicopter pilots from private through certified flight instructor ratings, with advanced ratings for airline transport pilot (ATP) and specialty training offered for night vision goggles and high-altitude mountain operations. For 32 years, it has operated an all-Robinson fleet of 17 helicopters, with a mix of R22, R44, and R66 models, and is certified as both an authorized Robinson dealer and service center.

Each year, Quantum Helicopters logs around 13,000 hours of flight training, with graduates landing in every sector of the helicopter industry, bolstered by their training pedigree.

It was that reputation for excellence that prompted Texas-based M1 Support Services to add Quantum Helicopters to “Team M1” — the company’s bid to deliver a turnkey, contractor-owned and contractor-operated (COCO) solution for the U.S. Army’s Flight School Next (FSN) program.

M1 already provides aviation solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, including operating and sustaining the primary helicopter flight training program at Fort Rucker, Alabama, which currently utilizes a fleet of Airbus UH-72 Lakota helicopters.

Blakemore explained the lead-up to Quantum’s involvement in M1’s FSN solution.

“The Army is seeking a robust solution that combines outstanding reliability with effectiveness in training primary students,” he said. “In simple terms, the R66 is exactly what they need.”

The intuitive and responsive flight characteristics of the R66 are ideal for teaching core stick-and-rudder skills, helping the nation’s military aviators focus on the fundamental inputs necessary to fly confidently in any situation.

It’s time to get back to teaching the basics, and there is no time to lose, according to the Army.

“Why now? Because if we don’t, we’re going to have to recapitalize the fleet that we have, and we’re going to spend more money to create the same aviator — not a better aviator,” said Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, commanding general of the Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker, in a comment to Breaking Defense.

Enter Robinson, long recognized as the only American-made manufacturer with “the most helpful, efficient, and versatile training platforms on the market,” according to Blakemore.

In November 2025, it was announced that Robinson Helicopter Company would provide its R66 as the platform for Team M1’s FSN program bid. The proposal is based on the helicopter’s proven low operating costs, high operational readiness, and instructional efficiency.

The Robinson R66 recently proved its worth to the Army in a pilot program covering about 50 student pilots.

“The R66’s strong performance in these early training missions speaks for itself,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “Logging over 2,300 flight hours with sustained operational availability confirms its capability to deliver the essential flight hours required to prepare future military rotorcraft pilots. The extremely low rate of unscheduled maintenance events directly drives flight-line efficiency, ensuring maximum time in the air for our future aviators.”

“The Army will save a boatload of money and get a better pilot with the R66,” added Blakemore with conviction.

As a longtime operator, dealer, and maintainer of Robinson helicopters, Quantum Helicopters’ role will essentially be to assist M1 in transitioning to the R66, Blakemore explained.

Quantum offers an ideal training environment, with outstanding year-round weather and a range of off-airport training terrain, from desert valleys to high-elevation sites.

Team M1, with its experienced group of proven legacy aviation leaders, is proposing to further support its FSN solution with a suite of AI-enabled virtual training and simulation tools, a comprehensive turnkey COCO solution, and a low-risk transition away from legacy aircraft and facilities.

The contract winner is expected to be announced in 2026.

Blakemore is enthusiastic about the prospect of Robinson getting its products out to the biggest user of helicopters in the world — the U.S. Army. He said Quantum is poised to be a nimble training provider for the FSN program.

“My vision is that the Robinson world expands dramatically in terms of use and acceptance. That will parlay nicely into the new R88 helicopter, an exceptional utilitarian platform with sliding doors, rear storage, and the capability for a full EMS kit, or configuration as a tactical platform for fighting fires or law enforcement missions.

“We will train more and more folks in the Robinson, not only in the military but also in the civilian world,” Blakemore concluded. “And of course, we’re a one-stop shop at Quantum Helicopters. We can train you, sell you a helicopter, and service it, too.”

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.