Pylon Aviation: Providing a lifestyle, not just an aircraft

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.

“With most manufacturers, the relationship ends once you purchase the aircraft,” explained Scott Urschel, owner of Arizona-based Pylon Aviation. “What we offer is very different. I provide experienced guidance on choosing the best aircraft for your mission, whether that be business, personal, or a combination of both. I also create with you a thorough framework to ensure a smooth path to achieving the lifestyle you desire. Together, we manage everything related to your helicopter to enable safe adventures and experiences of a lifetime.”

For over 25 years, Pylon Aviation has been a leading force in the aviation industry. Urschel’s extensive experience, in-depth knowledge, strong relationships, and meticulous attention to detail have played a key role in Pylon becoming one of the authorized Airbus distributors for the U.S. and Canada, serving both corporate and individual clients.

“We are proud to celebrate, in 2025, the fourth year of our agreement with Airbus,” Urschel said. “The last few years have highlighted the importance for many individuals to have mobility at their fingertips. The market for both single- and twin-engine helicopters is excellent over the past several years, with the [Airbus] H125, H145 and H160 as our top sellers.”

The world of helicopter ownership

With regard to his private clients, Urschel explained that those new to owning their own helicopter have a steep learning curve with many moving parts to navigate. It’s not only daunting but potentially overwhelming to take this on without any experience.

“There are many aspects to manage, from understanding maintenance — scheduled and unscheduled — to ferrying, completions, pilot training, insurance, and much more,” Urschel said. “Completion itself is a complex area, and new helicopter owners don’t generally understand what they will need for their specific missions.”

With a passion for educating his clients, Urschel brings a wealth of experience in both manufacturing and aviation. As a highly skilled helicopter and fixed-wing pilot — specializing in flight test, helicopter aerobatics, pilot training, and aerobatics evaluation — he offers invaluable insights into the industry.

“I love everything about aviation, and I enjoy educating people about it,” he said. “From initial training to advance autorotations, understanding pilot and aircraft limitations, it all comes down to risk management. The key is building strong, one-on-one relationships and earning my clients’ respect. My clients know they can call me directly at any time.”

Many of his clients already own private jets, but they often don’t realize that helicopters operate in an entirely different realm.

“My job is to help them understand the complexities involved in ensuring they can embark on adventures to remote locations and safely return,” he explained. “Helicopters are remarkable machines, but without the proper respect for their capabilities and limitations, they can become deadly. Whether it’s you, as the pilot, or a hired professional, there are personal and aircraft limitations to consider.”

Urschel said the aircraft itself has constraints, and there are also significant environmental factors to account for as well.

“Whenever any of these limits are pushed, the risk of an accidents increases dramatically,” he said. “Not all my clients want to have a conversation about limitations and risks — some even choose to go their own way. But for those who are willing to respect the aircraft, we work together to safely turn their dreams into reality.”

Wide and varied experience

Urschel has over 30 years of experience in aviation, with more than 10,000 flight hours under his belt in over 30 helicopters models and over 75 fixed-wing aircraft. He has worked in aviation manufacturing, regulatory, and international operations. He has conducted ground and flight evaluations and does both initial and recurrent pilot training, as well as aircraft flight testing and certification. Urschel also provides recurrent and initial training in a variety of helicopters and mission-specific training, as well as brokers used helicopter and fixed-wing sales.

Over his career, among other achievements, Urschel has performed flight testing and evaluation for the new light single-engine Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter, performance testing of new inlet barrier filter systems for the Airbus H125 and H130 helicopters, night vision goggle (NVG) flight testing, as well as flight testing for a high-speed envelope expansion on the MD 520N NOTAR.

He was also the first pilot to be issued a license to perform helicopter pylon air racing, and is currently one of only two Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-licensed helicopter aerobatic pilots in the U.S. — one of four in the world. He is one of the International Council of Air Shows’ helicopter aerobatic competency evaluators. Urschel brings all of this experience and knowledge to meet the needs of each and every client.

“Personal connections aren’t just key to making a sale — they are what I enjoy most about what I do,” he said. “I enjoy the challenges of educating my clients and keeping pace with an everchanging industry, but the best part of my business is the people I meet and relationships I’ve built.”