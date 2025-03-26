GPMS International: Predicting a bright future



It’s been a banner year for GPMS International, the Vermont-based company that has quickly transformed itself into the leader for helicopter health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS).

GPMS’s Foresight MX is a comprehensive and lightweight solution delivering a trio of essential capabilities in one package: aircraft and engine health monitoring, flight data and exceedance monitoring, and integrated rotor track and balance. It monitors all the dynamic components on a helicopter — like gearboxes, engines, bearings, and driveshafts — using a network of smart sensors. Performance information is then automatically transmitted to the cloud to a user-friendly dashboard.

It’s a valuable tool for increasing safety and operational efficiency — and it’s rapidly gaining ground in the helicopter industry.

“It’s been our biggest growth year ever,” confirmed Ronnie Ries, vice president of marketing at GPMS.

At Heli-Expo 2024, GPMS announced an agreement with Airbus Helicopters that enables operators currently using Foresight MX to seamlessly share data with the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Additionally, they can enroll in Airbus’s FlyScan program to receive OEM guidance for their maintenance. Ultimately, data sharing between GPMS and Airbus — with customer permission — is translating into more streamlined operations.

Then, on June 18, 2024, GPMS announced it had received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificates (STCs) for Foresight MX to be installed on Airbus EC135 and AS332 Super Puma platforms.

“We saw real growth within our Airbus Helicopters space,” Ries said. “We went from just the H125 and AS350 B2/B3, to providing a comprehensive solution across most Airbus helicopters.”

By Verticon 2025, Ries also expects to announce STC approval on the H145 D3 — an accomplishment that also entails some significant hardware enhancements.

“As the H145 STC gets completed, our main hardware would not only be cellular, but also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capable,” he said. “We look at HUMS as a service, so we are continually upgrading the hardware STCs and the software as part of our commitment to our customers.”

Ries described another win for the company in 2024, the first year that the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) required contracted “modern” helicopters to have a HUMS system onboard.

“The USFS recognized that HUMS is critical technology,” Ries said. “Our customer, Helicopter Express, won the Type 2 and Type 3 modern helicopter task orders with a Bell 412EPX and a Bell 429 — both equipped with Foresight MX. Precision out of Oregon, our partner on the Airbus Helicopters AS332 Super Puma STC, won the USFS exclusive use rappel contract and they had our HUMS onboard.”

Ries said OEM collaborations are a priority for GPMS. Last fall, the company expanded its association with Bell, paving the way for Foresight MX on the Bell 407, 429, 212 and 412 aircraft series. The agreement means that the HUMS system is now a Bell-supported solution, available through the OEM itself or through GPMS.

“We’re excited to partner with Bell to provide operators using legacy HUMS with an upgrade solution that eliminates their obsolescence issues, while delivering a 20-year leap into new technology,” Ries said.

Columbia Helicopters is another manufacturer working with GPMS to bring HUMS to their operators. The STC for the CH-47D is expected in Q1 2025 with a follow-on for the Columbia Model 234.

Foresight MX has also received OEM-approval from MD Helicopters for the MD 530F and is available as a factory-installed or aftermarket option.

“We appreciate that OEMs and operators are choosing us over other options,” Ries said. “Customers who buy one of our systems tend to quickly expand the product into their entire fleet.”

A good example is California-based PJ Helicopters, whose fleet of UH-60 Black Hawks is nearly completely equipped with Foresight MX. The operator has also increased Bell 407 outfitting and will be GPMS’s first CH-47D operator.

Also within the last year, GPMS customer Aerotech Helicopters of Australia went all-in on Foresight MX — equipping its entire fleet of Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks with the HUMS solution.

Ries said GPMS is focused on helping new Foresight MX customers optimize their experience with the powerful technology.

“You have HUMS, but now what? That’s what we’re working on right now. Our customer success team is developing additional tools, templates and toolkits to optimize the customer experience. We want to be your partner to make sure you get full value out of your HUMS investment.”

Looking down the road, Ries sees a highway full of opportunity.

“We have contracts with the U.S. Army on both land vehicles and ships. We just signed a contract to provide HUMS for Cessna Caravans. Our primary focus, though, is making our operators successful, and there is still a lot of opportunity to improve that today with existing and future helicopter STCs.”

“We’ll be showing how easy Foresight is to use, and most of the demonstrations we will show are real finds we’ve had for customers, where the system has proven its worth,” he concluded.