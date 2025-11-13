PAG: Strengthening support worldwide

As a global leader in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, Precision Aviation Group (PAG) has built its reputation on delivering comprehensive solutions for both fixed- and rotary-wing operators. Trusted by mission-critical customers around the world, the company continues to strengthen its capabilities by investing in expanded inventory, advanced service offerings, and a growing international footprint. That commitment to global reach took a major step forward this year with PAG’s entry into Europe through the acquisition of Turner Aviation.

“By bringing Turner Aviation into the PAG family, we’re expanding our ability to deliver local expertise, faster turnaround times, and broader component solutions that operators need to keep aircraft flying,” said David Mast, PAG’s president and CEO. “This expansion strengthens our commitment to the European rotary-wing community and ensures that operators have a trusted partner who understands their unique mission demands.”

The addition of Turner marks PAG’s first facility in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region — an important milestone for the Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered company as it continues to build its international presence.

Founded in 1947, Turner Aviation has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for airlines, helicopter operators, and defense customers. With approvals from both the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Turner specializes in the repair and overhaul of avionics, components, and fuel systems. Its technical expertise and long-standing relationships across EMEA make it an ideal partner for PAG’s next phase of growth.

“Our customers count on us as a true one-stop partner, providing the comprehensive support they need to keep their operations running smoothly,” Mast said. “With 25 strategically located repair stations and more than three decades of experience, we’ve built the scale and expertise to deliver consistent, world-class support wherever our customers operate.”

PAG’s growth strategy has long centered on strategic acquisitions that bring specialized expertise in-house. By expanding capabilities across multiple disciplines, the company not only streamlines maintenance and repair but also reduces costs and shortens turnaround times. The result is a single, integrated point of contact for customers — simplifying complex support needs into one trusted relationship.

“As we’ve expanded, we’ve been intentional about strengthening the connections between our business units,” added Ketan Desai, PAG’s chief sales and marketing officer. “That integration means whether a customer is working with a long-standing part of our network or a newly acquired facility, they experience the same seamless service and the same commitment to keeping aircraft mission-ready.”

Expanding capabilities with Honeywell

Building on its acquisitions, PAG has also strengthened its offerings for helicopter operators through a new partnership with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. Earlier this year, Precision Aviation Group Australia signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Honeywell for the IntuVue RDR-7000 Weather Radar System on Leonardo AW139 commercial helicopters. Valid through March 2028, the agreement positions PAG as the exclusive distributor of the RDR-7000 across the Asia-Pacific region, providing sales and support services to Honeywell Authorized Channel Partners.

For AW139 operators, the Honeywell IntuVue RDR-7000 represents a step-change in safety and operational confidence. The system’s fully automated hazard detection, 3D volumetric scanning, and predictive awareness capabilities give flight crews a clearer picture of developing weather, reducing uncertainty in dynamic environments.

“The RDR-7000 gives helicopter pilots the tools to better anticipate and avoid weather hazards, directly supporting mission success in offshore transport, search-and-rescue, and HEMS operations,” said Jordan Webber, PAG vice president of component services. “Through this partnership with Honeywell, operators not only gain access to the latest radar technology, but also the assurance that PAG will be there to support seamless integration and long-term reliability.”

Customer first, mission ready

For mission-critical operators, downtime isn’t just costly — it can impact entire communities. That’s why PAG has built its reputation as the first call customers make in an aircraft on ground (AOG) situation.

“We could reach out any time, day or night, and they’ll respond,” said Scott Hutchison, director of procurement and supply chain at Pacific Coastal Airlines in British Columbia — a loyal PAG customer for 15 years. “That level of customer service is valuable for an organization like us that doesn’t sleep.”

At the heart of this customer-first approach is PAG’s trademarked Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (ISMRO) program, which integrates one of the industry’s largest inventories with full MRO capabilities. With more than $240 million in rotables, including over 30 engines, PAG ensures operators have rapid access to the parts they need.

“Eight out of 10 components you’re searching for are already stocked and can be shipped within 30 minutes,” Desai said.

Unlike traditional repair stations that can take weeks to deliver overhauled components, PAG’s ISMRO model often enables same-day shipment or replacement, eliminating supply chain delays and getting aircraft back in the air faster. It’s a one-stop solution across avionics, components, engines, and manufacturing/DER that helps operators reduce downtime, control costs, and sustain mission readiness.

“Our ISMRO program is a comprehensive service model no one else offers across all four segments,” Desai added.

Navigating challenges, driving growth

PAG continues to operate from a position of strength, even as the aviation industry faces tariff uncertainty and broader economic pressures.

“We’re keeping a close eye on the tariff situation to make sure PAG stays protected and well-positioned. Because our business spans airline, business aviation and rotary, and military markets, we have a healthy balance across sectors,” Mast said. “That diversity gives us stability and helps us maintain momentum, even in uncertain times.”

That resilience is reinforced by PAG’s strategic growth initiatives. Upcoming acquisitions will expand its geographic footprint and service capacity, while new leadership appointments are shaping the company’s future. Recent additions to PAG’s executive team include retired Admiral Bill Moran and retired Vice Admiral Mike Moran to the advisory board, along with key C-suite leaders across human resources, transformation, finance, legal, and operations.

“By strengthening our leadership, we are reinforcing PAG’s commitment to growth, operational excellence, and top-tier service for our clients,” Mast said.

Facility investments also reflect PAG’s maturity as a global MRO leader. The relocation and state-of-the-art upfit of Trace Aviation in Mississippi is complete, upgrades across Singapore, Vancouver, Brisbane, Atlanta, Brazil, and Fort Lauderdale are underway, and the retrofit at Lake Mirror will wrap later this year. Today, PAG operates 25 repair stations across 27 locations, with 1.2 million square feet of facilities worldwide and the capacity to handle more than 150,000 repairs annually.

“With our expanding footprint and growing workforce, it’s crucial to align our structure while staying true to our customer-first approach,” Mast added. “These investments ensure we have the scale, agility, and infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry.”

Helicopter operators can connect with PAG experts at this year’s Vertical MRO (VMRO) Conferences, where the company is proud to serve as a Nickel-level sponsor. Join the team in Kelowna, B.C., from Oct. 7 to 9, 2025, and Irving, Texas, from Nov. 10 to 12, 2025, as PAG showcases its commitment to rotorcraft maintenance professionals worldwide.

Avionics services

PAG’s in-house avionics MRO services redefine efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the industry. Offering significantly faster turnaround times than competitors, PAG ensures that customers get back in the air quickly. Unlike traditional OEMs that rely on built-to-order processes, PAG leverages its strong OEM partnerships to provide immediate access to over $240 million in flight-ready inventory.

Product Categories:

Engine controls

Flight control systems

Navigation

Communications

Flight recorders

Lighting systems

Weather radar

Data printers

Multilayer circuit board assemblies

Cable and wiring harnesses

Avionics enclosures

Electrical systems

Fire protection

Interior lights

Water/waste assemblies

Component services

PAG’s component services build upon the company’s legacy of excellence, offering unmatched MRO support for critical components. From starter generators to wheels, brakes, landing gear, hydraulics, pneumatics, instruments, and batteries, PAG’s expertise ensures that every component is restored to optimal performance.

Product Categories

Starter generators

Wheels

Brakes

Landing gears

Hydraulics

Pneumatics

Instruments

Batteries

Engine Services

PAG is a trusted leader in repairing and overhauling fixed- and rotary-wing engines and their accessories. With comprehensive MRO and supply chain solutions, PAG supports an extensive range of parts, including engines, modules, fuel controls, governors, bleed valves, nozzles, fuel heaters, turbine blades, compressors, and gearboxes. PAG’s commitment to quality and speed ensures engines are serviced efficiently and cost-effectively.

Product Categories:

Engines

Modules

Fuel controls

Governors

Bleed valves

Nozzles

Fuel heaters

Thermal spray

Turbine blades

Compressors

Gear boxes

APUs

Manufacturing/DER Services

PAG’s innovative manufacturing and DER services deliver unparalleled cost-savings and quality. Through advanced reverse engineering processes, PAG can save customers between $10,000 and $25,000 on a single LCD repair. With a portfolio of over 900 DER repairs developed in-house and through strategic acquisitions, PAG continues to drive innovation to reduce costs and improve turnaround times for its clients.

Product Categories:

DC armatures

AC/DC stators

AC rotors

Round wire

Solenoids

Coils

LCD displays

Breaking New Ground in Commercial Aviation

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is extending its reach into the commercial airline market with the addition of the ATEC-7 test platform at its Precision Aero Technology facility — marking a significant step beyond its traditional rotary- and business-aviation focus. By adding commercial airliner support to its portfolio, PAG continues to broaden its global service capabilities and reinforce its role as a comprehensive MRO provider.

The ATEC-7 is a state-of-the-art, computer-controlled system designed for the complex demands of commercial avionics. It supports automated diagnostics, pre-installation validation, and end-to-end testing of electronic components, including primary flight displays used on Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

By enabling early fault detection and validating system performance prior to installation, the ATEC-7 helps reduce the risk of aircraft on ground (AOG) events, shortens turnaround times, lowers “no-fault-found” rates, and optimizes maintenance cycles. The result: improved fleet availability, lower costs, and greater operational efficiency.

For technicians, the platform delivers comprehensive test coverage across Airbus and Boeing systems, enabling faster troubleshooting, repair, and release-to-service testing. Features such as remote operation, multi-computer interfaces, and RFID tagging make it efficient and user-friendly, while its energy-efficient, silent operation enhances the work environment. Fully RoHS compliant, ITAR free, and designed for future aeronautical signal standards, the ATEC-7 is built to meet the evolving needs of the commercial aviation market.

“Above all, the ATEC-7 gives operators confidence that their avionics systems meet performance standards before flight,” said David Mast, PAG president and CEO. “That peace of mind translates directly into safer operations and stronger mission readiness.”

By combining advanced diagnostics, modular adaptability, and remote operation, the ATEC-7 isn’t just a testing tool — it’s a force multiplier for PAG’s avionics services. It deepens PAG’s ability to serve airlines and fleet managers with top-tier diagnostics and assurance, backed by the company’s global repair station network and inventory readiness. For customers, it means superior uptime, faster return-to-service, and greater confidence in long-term reliability.

ICON and TAG: Strengthening airline capabilities

PAG’s commitment to growth in the airline sector doesn’t stop with avionics. The company has significantly expanded its service capabilities through the acquisitions of ICON Aerospace and TAG Aero — two respected providers in avionics, engine, and auxiliary power unit (APU) support.

ICON brings deep expertise in avionics, accessories, and electronics repair, while TAG specializes in APU repair and overhaul, outright sales, leasing, and exchange services. Together, these additions amplify PAG’s MRO capabilities and balance its presence across both commercial and business aviation markets.

“These acquisitions significantly bolster our capabilities in engine and avionics services, providing a broader range of offerings for the airline market,” Mast said. “With the addition of over 200 skilled employees, experienced leadership, and more than 150,000 square feet of modern facilities, we’re better equipped than ever to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”

Mast emphasized the strategic value of these partnerships: “The synergy with ICON and TAG not only allows us to deliver enhanced services, but also ensures faster service times and broader technical expertise. This integration underscores our commitment to supporting the evolving demands of our global customer base.”

By welcoming ICON and TAG into the PAG family, the company reaffirms its strategy of building scale, adding specialization, and investing in the resources needed to support both commercial airlines and general aviation stakeholders worldwide.

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing, on behalf of PAG.