PAG: Keeping aviation mission ready

July 5, 2022

While many aerospace companies scaled back during the pandemic, Precision Aviation Group (PAG) persevered, expanding its capabilities and geographic locations — all with the aim of putting its customers first throughout the crisis.

“We adopted safety protocols very early in 2020,” said Ketan Desai, chief sales and marketing officer at PAG. “We’re very proud that not a single PAG facility closed due to an outbreak or health concerns. We’ve continued to serve our customers without interruption or delay.”

With 80% of its total customer base being mission critical operators, PAG carries a heavy responsibility as a leading provider of products and value-added services to the global aerospace and defense industries.

Through the resiliency, strategic planning, and decisive action of PAG’s CEO David Mast during the onset of COVID-19, PAG navigated the pandemic better than most, keeping its employees safe and its customers flying.

And the proof is in the numbers. PAG has grown its presence around the world during the pandemic and is poised to continue to expand both organically in its existing facilities, as well as through new acquisitions. In 2021 alone, PAG added 170 new employees through five business acquisitions, and increased existing rosters by more than 10%.

Today, the company boasts 22 business units, with 16 FAA-approved Part 145 repair stations and 17 locations. The PAG family is now 450 strong.

“This significant growth during a global pandemic was undoubtedly a hectic year for us, but it was also an exciting one,” Mast said. Over the last year, PAG significantly expanded its service capabilities, repair facilities, and inventories throughout its group of companies. While some businesses might have chosen to wait out the pandemic, PAG’s drive to better serve its customers was the catalyst behind its successful growth over the last year.

“Our acquisition strategy is very focused. We want to enhance our repair capabilities, inventories, and locations to give our customers access to a greater suite of products and services,” Mast said.

PAG reorganized its repair services into four key market segments: avionics, components, engines, and manufacturing/sub-assembly/DER services. This structure better describes the company’s depth and breadth of product and service offerings and defines PAG as the obvious choice for those looking for a full suite of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for fixed- and rotary-wing platforms.

“We decided to focus on defining PAG in these four specific market segments because it helps new and returning customers understand how we can help them beyond their immediate need for specific parts or services,” Mast said.

Customers who turn to PAG for their avionics, components, engine, or manufacturing/sub-assembly/DER services can expect a one-stop shop experience with a single point of contact. This person will handle all logistics between PAG companies, capabilities, and services to optimize the customer experience.

While some might ask when PAG’s state of growth will level off, PAG is well poised to grow into the future. It plans to continue to heavily invest in existing business units, scaling up capabilities and inventories to be ready to provide immediate service, ensuring its customers remain mission ready.

“We have plans to retrofit and enhance our largest facility, located in Atlanta, GA. We’ve been at that facility for 25 years, and we’re due for an upgrade,” Mast said. “We also make large capital investments every year to establish new capabilities for existing and next generation aviation platforms.”

PAG’s dedication to its customers is evident through consistently substantial investments in its business units. Over the last two years, PAG invested almost $7.5 million in inventory support for existing platforms.

PAG plans to continue to build out its sales team, technical capacity, and leadership team, in addition to enhancing customers’ experience by expanding in-house service capabilities and targeting additional geographic locations.

