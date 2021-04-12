AeroBrigham: Nimble and Responsive

April 12, 2021 Lisa Gordon |

Estimated reading time 8 minutes, 1 seconds.

Despite a turbulent year, AeroBrigham has continued to see great success as it builds upon an established reputation as a helicopter industry solutions provider.

Located in Decatur, Texas, AeroBrigham was founded in 2015. From its current 15,000-square-foot facility at Decatur Municipal Airport, the company performs new aircraft completions, all sorts of reconfiguration and refurbishment projects, and avionics systems integration. No matter the sector — utility, law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS) or corporate — AeroBrigham’s 21 staff members pride themselves on being nimble and responsive to customer needs.

“We don’t turn little jobs away,” said David Brigham, president and co-owner. “We thrive on taking jobs outside our comfort zone, including the one-off work that others aren’t interested in doing.”

2020 was a difficult year for aviation, but AeroBrigham actually saw some growth, adding three employees and realizing higher year-over-year profits.

Brigham attributes that success to the company’s strong relationships and solid foundation within the helicopter industry.

“We are trustworthy and do best quality work at great value. I get feedback out of the blue; people call and say we were recommended by someone else.”

The past year has been busy at AeroBrigham, with a few notable projects taking center stage.

In November, the company (working with Kilroy Aviation) received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplementary type certificate (STC) approval for a new Bell 505 accessory fitting designed to improve operational safety. AeroBrigham developed a secure attachment point for rear seat passengers, who can affix their personal restraint systems to ensure safety during doors-off utility operations.

“That was one of our big wins,” noted Brigham. “The request originally came from Richardson Aviation in Fort Worth. We got the STC and now have several police departments looking at it.”

He added that the new Bell 505 accessory fitting has also been used in at least one doors-off photo shoot.

Last June, AeroBrigham was awarded an extensive systems integration contract for nine Bell 429 helicopters belonging to the Jamaica Defence Force. The work included integrating a CNC Technologies mission suite that included a moving map system, advanced camera and microwave downlink technology. An Eagle digital audio system and night vision compatible cockpit and cabin lighting were also installed. So far, AeroBrigham has delivered four upgraded aircraft.

“We thrive on taking jobs outside our comfort zone, including the one-off work that others aren’t interested in doing.”

Stepping outside its rotorcraft repertoire in April, the Texas maintenance, repair and overhaul provider turned its attention to the Air Tractor Fire Boss AT802A/B/F amphibious scooper air tanker. Through its integration of the Garmin GI 275 electronic instrumentation package, AeroBrigham enabled improved safety and reliability of these firefighting aircraft while reducing pilot workload. The company also installed a heads-up display (HUD) integrated to the Astronics Max-Viz camera for the Fire Boss series, giving pilots access to critical flight information while keeping their gaze focused outside the aircraft. The ongoing program will see AeroBrigham upgrade 18 Fire Boss aircraft.

Brigham said these successful initiatives stem from the company’s collaborative relationship with the local FAA division.

“We have a great relationship with our FSDO [Flight Standards District Office] and Rotorcraft Certification Group. It has been built on years of working with them and demonstrating we know what we’re doing, and will always do things right.”

“We have plans to build a new hangar; it will be 70,000 square feet and we hope to break ground this year.”

Planning for Growth

As 2021 unfolds, Brigham believes the company will continue its successful trajectory. New customers have come on board, and more business is in the pipeline.

To accommodate the burgeoning Fire Boss program, AeroBrigham recently expanded into an adjacent 7,000-square-foot facility. But even that isn’t enough space for current operations.

“We have plans to build a new hangar; it will be 70,000 square feet and we hope to break ground this year,” said Brigham.

Looking ahead, AeroBrigham is excited to team up with Assent Aeronautics in Fort Worth, which recently launched quarterly online aircraft auctions. As the “helicopter connection” for the initiative, AeroBrigham provides rotary-wing expertise and will be involved in production of Assent’s “Straight and Level” private aviation television show, which debuted on the U.S. cable network AWE on Jan. 28.

As it continues to develop its expertise and cement its reputation as a trusted helicopter industry solutions provider, AeroBrigham has its sights set on tackling more challenging projects in the year to come.

Learn more at aerobrigham.com.