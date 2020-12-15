Looking beneath the surface

December 15, 2020 Lisa Gordon |

Ariana “Angel” Goolsby’s email signature says she is “The Fixer.”

If your videoscope is on the fritz, give her a call. If your inspection equipment is old and doesn’t meet your needs, send her an email. As an inspection tool specialist and the owner of family-run Borescope Sales & Service in Clarksville, Tennessee, Goolsby will make it right.

She’s building on a proud heritage established by her dad, Adrian “Chuck” Rodriguez, the founder of Borescopes R Us. Goolsby laughs about starting in the industry at just six years old, when techs put silly putty on her fingers and paid her a quarter for every lens she could recover from the shop floor.

Last year, her dad had a stroke. To ensure continued customer care and vendor relations, the sales and service arm of the business was transferred to Goolsby, who founded Borescope Sales & Service in April 2019. Her father later recovered and remains an industry consultant who specializes in Pratt & Whitney Canada (PWC)-approved PT-6 engine videoscope kits.

Besides new equipment sales, the company also fixes any make or model of inspection scope, offering free repair evaluations.

That family connection figures strongly into Goolsby’s operating values. Her company supports her own family, so she’s particularly aware of the importance of small, mom-and-pop shops.

“We are a small company, so a focus has been other small companies worldwide,” she said. “My goal for the last couple of years was negotiating special pricing with producers so that smaller companies like mine can afford equipment with the same high-end features as the big operations.”

Her best-selling product is the PVJ-20 videoscope. Normally priced at US$9,295, it is the same scope PWC approved for the PWC34910-109 PT6 Engine Kit. Fully equipped with 360-degree joystick articulation, auto and manual locking, auto-home and multiple imaging settings with built-in lighting, interchangeable batteries and recording capability, it’s a highly capable videoscope – and it’s even more attractive now that Goolsby has dropped the price to $8,295 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Interestingly, bigger customers have shown a renewed interest in Borescope Sales & Service. Goolsby attributes this to tighter budgets all around: “Even the big companies are feeling the pinch, so they are more willing to consider a less expensive product that is still inspection certifiable. They just won’t get these features at a better price.”

Currently, Goolsby’s customer list contains big names such as Delta Air Lines, Embraer, Pratt & Whitney, Textron and United Airlines, along with all branches of the U.S. military.

She admits there have been some tense moments for her new business during the pandemic – she’s had to lay off staff and trim expenses – but every time, “that phone would ring or an email would come in, and it was just enough to survive. I can honestly say, if it weren’t for the support of our business family, customers who know and appreciate who we are, we wouldn’t have made it this far.

“Now, things are coming back, and we are hopeful for the potential to thrive in the future.”

For more information on Borescope Sales and Service, visit borescopess.com or call 1-931-362-4009, ext. 3.