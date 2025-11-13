Leonardo: Versatility Proven Worldwide

Built with maximum flexibility, the AW169 is Leonardo’s next-generation helicopter in the light-intermediate category, combining best-in-class performance with superior range and safety.

Today and into the future, the AW169 continues to deliver on this promise, meeting the most stringent requirements across both civil and government markets. It offers operators the best of both worlds: the cost efficiency of a light helicopter with the performance, payload, and cabin space of a larger aircraft — all backed by comprehensive and expanding training and support services.

Vergiate, Final Assembly Line AW169

Continuous investment in capability

Leonardo continues to invest in the AW169 program, most recently through advanced avionics upgrades that have enabled performance increase packages, skid landing gear integration, and advanced search-and-rescue (SAR) mode certifications. These advancements not only enhance mission capability but also expand configuration flexibility, reinforcing the AW169’s role as a truly adaptable, next-generation helicopter.

Certified in late 2021, the performance increase packages deliver exceptional results in all conditions and applications, giving the AW169 the best power-to-weight ratio in its class.

AW169 Parkview Health Samaritan

Advanced SAR modes integrate dedicated flight management system (FMS) patterns that allow the aircraft to automatically fly pre-defined search paths. This reduces pilot workload during critical SAR operations. The AW169 is the only helicopter in its weight category to feature advanced SAR modes, takeoff power rated for 30 minutes, and the high level of automation required for single-pilot SAR certification. This makes it the world’s first civil-certified helicopter with such capability.

Further enhancements are planned, including the Phase 9 core avionics release with helicopter terrain awareness and warning system (HTAWS) offshore modes — further strengthening safety and mission performance.

Expanding market reach

At 4.8 tonnes (10,580 pounds) , the AW169 has further strengthened Leonardo’s competitiveness in the global helicopter market. It has expanded the company’s presence in the emergency medical services (EMS) sector, where its spacious cabin, flat floor, and wide sliding doors support efficient stretcher loading and patient care. The helicopter’s hot-load capability, flexible medical interior, and smooth ride make it especially well-suited for critical missions.

Beyond EMS, the AW169 is also gaining new operators in law enforcement, disaster relief, and firefighting.

Dual-use versatility

The AW169’s dual-use design has proven itself across government, homeland security, and defense applications. Configurable for surveillance, troop transport, combat operations, disaster relief, emergency response, firefighting, training, mountain rescue, and medevac, the AW169 delivers genuine multi-mission capability.

Global demand

Global demand for the AW169 remains strong. More than 370 aircraft are currently on order, with around 160 delivered from Leonardo’s final assembly line in Vergiate, Italy. Operators in more than 30 countries depend on the AW169 across a wide variety of missions.

The global fleet has accumulated more than 160,000 flight hours in diverse operating conditions — from EMS operations in Sweden, where the fleet leader has surpassed 3,500 flight hours, to offshore missions in the United States. This track record underscores the AW169’s reliability, resilience, and versatility for operators worldwide.

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.