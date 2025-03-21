AEM: Innovation in every mission

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing, on behalf of Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp.

Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM) has started 2025 with a renewed purpose, enhanced special mission products, and a strong pipeline of next-generation product development well underway.

“We remain laser-focused on improving our products and enhancing features to address challenges our customers have been facing while performing their most difficult missions,” said Tony Weller, AEM’s sales and marketing director. “Bringing new operator-led products to market and investing heavily in new product development is something we’re all tremendously proud of.”

Based in British Columbia, AEM has provided high-quality, trusted products to the aviation industry since 2009. Across all its product lines, AEM’s team designs and builds customer-led avionics solutions to meet the unique requirements of the special mission operators and integrators they proudly serve.

In 2023, AEM launched its game-changing MTP136D aerial firefighting radio. Designed with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and aerial firefighting operators in mind, the MTP136D is a Project 25 Phase 1 compliant very high frequency (VHF) FM solution for digital and analog communication across all channels in the 136 to 174 megahertz frequency band. Its robust design ensures high performance in lengthy and demanding firefighting environments. It is a plug-and-play replacement for existing legacy radios and is easily integrated into tactical systems and platform upgrades.

Achieving a new supplemental type certificate (STC) for the Airbus H125 aircraft in 2024 sparked AEM’s initial push into the Canadian market. This success saw operators and provincial agencies widely adopting the newest radio technology.

“Late 2024 saw us progressing steadily through the approvals process for the USFS as well,” Weller said. “Now that we have that stamp of approval from the USFS, our U.S. customers are rapidly upgrading their fleets with the MTP136D.”

Weller explained that the MTP136D was developed in consultation with tactical aerial firefighting agencies and offers an agile P25-capable guard receiver.

“It’s truly outstanding, supporting 40 zones and 5,000 channels,” he said. “The intuitive menu-driven interface, large NVIS-compatible screen, ease of use, and pin-for-pin replacement installation are transforming how aerial firefighting communications are managed in North America.”

New loudspeaker system takes flight

AEM has released a new iteration of its renowned public address/loudspeaker systems — its most powerful and efficient system to date, capable of driving 142 decibels of intelligibly clear audio over long distances. The Loud Hailer System (LHS) is AEM’s latest advancement in loudspeaker system technology. Building upon the successes of AEM’s existing family of loudspeaker systems, the LHS41 delivers unmatched audio quality and sound pressure level (SPL) output from an impressively efficient and compact mechanical package.

“To many in the industry, AEM is best known for its robust loudspeaker systems, which are used extensively in search-and-rescue, law enforcement, and paramilitary applications,” Weller said. The LHS41 is a welcome addition to AEM’s lineup of systems and is designed to fully meet the operational requirements of both super-medium and heavy rotary-wing aircraft.

Digital audio system — less is more

AEM’s season of product development also includes a reduced-depth option for its P139-HD digital audio system. Delivering all the flexible features customers expect from the P139-HD, the new reduced-depth digital audio system’s compact design makes it suitable for smaller aircraft and special mission operators requiring a space-saving solution. The system includes new reduced-depth control panels (G13115R and G13116R) and a smaller router (G13000R).

“This fully capable but smaller system fills a gap many operators have been looking to address when designing and configuring their audio systems,” Weller said. “In addition to its reduced depth, the two new control panels have integrated Bluetooth modules, enhancing the system’s audio capabilities and expanding connectivity to existing avionics, audio, or loudspeaker systems.”

Bolstered technical customer and product support

AEM continues to provide the outstanding customer service and product support its customers trust. “Our technical support has been a cornerstone of our business and is highly valued by operators, installers, and OEMs alike,” Weller said. “New for us is our growth strategy in this area. Our team is tremendously skilled, growing, and focused on providing the highest level of support to our customers, which sets us apart in the market.”

AEM has more than 100 specialized employees at its 3,500-square-meter (37,680-square-foot) vertically integrated facility in Kelowna, B.C., including a team of engineers responsible for research and development, hardware and software development, and testing and validation. AEM’s capabilities include Transport Canada approval for manufacture and maintenance, part 145 maintenance approval, ISO9001/AS9100D registration, and certification under Canada’s Controlled Goods Program.

Growth ambitions realized

As its North American sales penetration grows, AEM’s ambitions to expand into other global markets have increased. In 2024, AEM announced a new partnership with distributor Safomar Technologies in South Africa to support sales throughout Africa and expanded its relationship with Texas Aerospace Technologies to serve the Latin American market.

The AEM team is energized to see its growth plans realized and looks forward to continuing to provide rugged, reliable, and trusted special mission avionics products to its global customer base.

“We are making our customers’ operations safer, less stressful, and more efficient, and that’s tremendously satisfying for our whole team,” Weller said. “Whether we’re developing new products or enhancing existing solutions, we will always continue to listen closely to our customers to meet their needs and exceed their expectations.”