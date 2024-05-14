Icarus Aero: Steady growth and creative product lines

For over a decade, Gravenhurst, Ontario-based Icarus Aero has been listening to aviation operators and responding to their needs with innovative new products.

“We’ve done new cargo cabin modifications, police force surveillance programs, and military programs, with more ongoing and in the works with several international users and operators,” said Ryan Hader, Icarus Aero president and founder.

Icarus provides a wide range of products and services supporting several missions: Integrated surveillance and reconnaissance, firefighting, air ambulance, search-and-rescue, exploration and survey, law enforcement, military, and passenger transportation.

The company provides turnkey solutions, specializing in design, manufacture, testing, and certification of quality parts for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft. Icarus is recognized and approved by Transport Canada for design and certification approvals for all types of repairs, modifications and part replacements across several platforms.

Where it also excels is in creating modifications that improve flight safety and efficiency — and taking those modifications through design, development, certification, and production.

Icarus recently completed the Airborne Retractable Mounting System (ARMS). “It’s a family of payload mounting systems for deploying and retracting a payload into an aircraft or helicopter,” Hader explained. There are two basic variants, vertical elevator types and cantilevered style swing mounts.

Another is the cabin storage bin kit, which can provide approximately 17 cubic feet (0.5 cubic meters) of additional storage for use on the Leonardo AW139.

On the medevac scene, “we have an STC that allows installation of the latest Sapphire IV infusion pumps,” Hader said.

As part of the complete medical interiors and stretcher installations on offer by Icarus, “we have a cabin mod for multiple Sapphires with no tools needed for changeover.” It’s certified by Transport Canada for most airborne or land ambulance platforms.

“We’re also specializing in new surveillance kits for police and military special missions, like ARMS,” Hader said. “We are also seeing an increase in the need for cockpit voice recording [CVR/CFDR with RIPS] to align with recent regulatory changes.”

The Icarus STC-certified DHC-8 cabin type III observer window installation kit allows safe, secure and quick installation of a much larger window with no modifications required. The STC-certified window plugs can replace existing cabin windows.

Going forward, Icarus’s innovative product offerings will continue, and the company will be available to meet with interested customers at HAI Heli-Expo 2024 to share more about those offerings.

“We are also seeing opportunities that leverage our certification expertise that provide third-party integrators a path toward design optimizations for fast STC certification turnaround,” Hader said.

