Icarus Aero: Engineering the future

Treena Hein | March 27, 2025

Icarus Aero’s new facility is not just a huge win for the company itself, it’s a serious win for the entire North American aviation/aerospace industry. Its new base of operations at the Muskoka Airport in Gravenhurst, Ontario, now offering the full suite of aviation engineering and manufacturing services under one roof, is about to receive its finishing touches. 

“We’ve expanded our hanger space from 4,000 to nearly 15,000 square feet [370 to 1,400 square meters], and our offices will be completely finished by March or April,” reported Ryan Hader, Icarus president. “Over the last five years, we’ve grown from five to 23 employees, and we’ve now proudly completed over 700 certified projects in military, law enforcement, medevac and fire. This is an outstanding achievement and we’re building on this in 2025, with everything now being done for our customers in-house — faster, with better cost effectiveness and quality control.”

Icarus is an aerospace engineering firm specializing in designing, manufacturing, testing and certifying quality parts for helicopters and airplanes as a full turnkey service. As an approved manufacturing organization (AMO) and design approval organization (DAO), Icarus delivers a wide range of structural parts and systems, from mechanical and electrical/avionics to flammability and cabin safety.  

Customers come to Icarus because they have specific problems that they know Icarus can solve, whether that’s a door modification, integration of special mission intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) kits, medical or camera equipment mounting, or missionized cabin systems. 

With over 30 years of combined experience in the aviation and aerospace industries, Icarus’ engineering team designs, manufactures, and certifies its specialized solutions with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Transport Canada and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. Icarus is also meeting the growing demand for specialized parts and repairs. 

“At our state-of-the-art hangar and engineering shop, we have load testing, multiple engineering test labs, avionics, 3D print rapid prototyping, 3D scanning, and the full range of CNC manufacturing capabilities,” said Hader. “The lack of specialized aviation engineering and manufacturing capabilities has been a huge problem for the industry, along with keeping within acceptable timelines and costs, so we decided to do something about that. It’s always been difficult to get manufacturing done in aviation because that requires a shop certified for aviation. Now the industry has that available — from us.”

The difference has been night and day. “With everything done in-house, we’ve reduced turnaround times for our customers from weeks to days,” Hader explained. “We also now maintain full control over quality, scheduling, and cost. We are very excited about our new capabilities, and look forward to serving as many customers as we can in 2025 and beyond.” 

