Leonardo: Hoist to new heights

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.

In today’s world, technology fosters effortless global connections, enabling virtual meetings and gatherings at the touch of a button. Yet, we also see an opposing trend: the relentless growth of cities driven by population increases.

Take Los Angeles as an example. In the 1950s, it spanned 450 square miles (1,165 square kilometers) and housed nearly two million people. Today, it covers over 500 sq. mi (1,295 sq. km) and is home to almost four million.

This trend reflects a global phenomenon, with cities expanding in population and land area. Such growth demands resources to support and protect these burgeoning urban populations.

Lloyd Horgan Photo

As urban areas expand, the demand for rapid emergency response systems grows. Helicopters play a vital role in reaching people in locations inaccessible to ground vehicles, such as dense cityscapes, remote areas, and regions with heavy traffic congestion.

Larger cities experience more emergencies, requiring quicker, more flexible responses. Helicopter search-and-rescue (SAR) services are critical in medical evacuations, mountain and water rescues, and disaster relief, where time and accessibility are key. Expanding cities often encroach on challenging terrain, increasing demand for SAR capabilities to ensure effective rescues in these hard-to-reach areas.Helicopter hoisting missions are also increasing, particularly in industries like offshore oil-and-gas.

With the rise of offshore wind platforms to meet energy demands, there’s growing need for rapid personnel recovery, cargo delivery, and emergency evacuations.

The areas mentioned are where Leonardo’s helicopter products truly excel. Leonardo’s versatile, high-performance lineup includes models such as the AW139, AW169, and AW189. These helicopters are designed for a wide range of missions, including SAR, offshore operations, and utility tasks. Equipped with advanced technologies, they deliver superior payload capacity, extended endurance, and exceptional maneuverability.

With a focus on safety, efficiency, and adaptability, Leonardo’s helicopters deliver reliable solutions for civil and military applications worldwide. For hoisting missions, they offer significant value, leveraging the advanced capabilities of their cutting-edge rotary-wing aircraft.

High payload capacity

Leonardo helicopters are renowned for their robust payload capabilities, making them ideal for demanding rescue, firefighting, and cargo transport missions. With the ability to lift and hoist heavy loads, they offer exceptional flexibility for various hoisting operations, handling both internal and external payloads efficiently.

Tail rotor authority

Tail rotor authority is crucial for maintaining stability and control during hoisting missions. It ensures the helicopter maintains precise control, stability, and safety during critical operations, such as hovering, maneuvering with loads, and responding to asymmetric forces.

Hoisting requires the helicopter to maintain a stationary, precise hover as loads are lifted or lowered. During this phase, tail rotor authority ensures the aircraft remains aligned and does not drift or rotate uncontrollably.

Without sufficient tail rotor authority, the aircraft may lose the ability to keep its orientation stable, making it difficult to execute the hoist safely and efficiently. Wind gusts can exacerbate this issue, causing more pronounced yawing or rotation. A powerful and responsive tail rotor is crucial to maintain control and ensure that the helicopter doesn’t drift off position due to external factors.

Leonardo’s helicopters are renowned for their strong tail rotor authority, allowing operators to perform smoother, more predictable hoisting operations while reducing the risk of mishaps.

Safety within complex operations Hoisting often occurs in challenging environments like offshore platforms, mountainous terrain, or confined spaces, where precise control is essential. For example, Columbia River Bar Pilots use helicopters to transfer onto container ships navigating turbulent waters, maintaining speeds of six to 10 knots (11 to 19 kilometers per hour). The ability to hoist safely onto a moving ship requires exceptional control and stability, especially in adverse weather conditions.

A helicopter with inadequate tail rotor authority may struggle to respond to inputs, increasing the risk of collisions with obstacles or personnel. Leonardo’s helicopters excel in these scenarios, ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Operational efficiency and reach

With superior range and endurance, Leonardo helicopters can perform hoisting missions over long distances and in remote areas. The AW139, for instance, is well-suited for missions in offshore oil platforms, mountainous terrain, and harsh weather, offering a versatile solution for extended-reach hoisting operations.

Safety features

Safety is a critical component of hoisting operations. Leonardo’s helicopters are equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, advanced autopilot systems, and stability augmentation systems to ensure safe and controlled hoisting under various weather conditions. These systems stabilize the aircraft during hover, ensuring secure load handling and minimizing the risk of accidents.

Multi-role capability

Leonardo helicopters are highly versatile, adapting seamlessly to different hoisting operations, whether for SAR, offshore missions, or firefighting. This adaptability enhances their utility and makes them cost-effective for operators conducting diverse missions with a single aircraft platform.

Training and support

Leonardo provides comprehensive training programs for pilots and maintenance crews, ensuring operators are well-prepared for complex hoisting missions. In addition, the company provides long-term technical support and service solutions to ensure continuous operational readiness.

In summary, Leonardo’s helicopter portfolio excels in hoisting missions with its high payload capacity, safety, versatility, and advanced technological features. These capabilities make the helicopters well-suited for demanding SAR, offshore, and other mission-critical hoisting operations.