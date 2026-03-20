Heli Life: Live life airborne

Some brands fill a need. Others spring from pure passion. Heli Life manages to do both, offering pilot-built apparel designed to celebrate the aviation lifestyle and the community that brings it to life.

For co-owner and helicopter pilot Clint Pulver, Heli Life is far more than a business. It reflects everything he loves about aviation — the people who make it meaningful, the purpose behind every mission, and the magic that happens when a helicopter lifts off the ground.

“Heli Life is the brand that links that community. It’s helicopters, but it’s the people,” Pulver said. “We all share that common thread of flight and the magic it creates. That’s why Heli Life exists: to connect people in the industry.”

A brand rooted in connection

Heli Life was created around a simple belief: pilots should have quality apparel that reflects who they are and the world they love. Over time, it has become something even more meaningful — a way for aviators to recognize each other in an instant, whether on the ramp or passing through an airport.

“I could be in the airport wearing a Heli Life shirt,” Pulver said, “and some random person will say, ‘Oh man, helicopters,’ and we’ve got that instant connection, that instant bond.”

That connection is the heart of the brand. Heli Life is built by pilots, supported by pilots, and shaped by the lived experiences of the helicopter community — from maintainers and operators to those who simply love being around rotorcraft.

Pulver’s own path into the company began with longtime friend and original founder York Galland, whose early designs, including “the OG hat,” as Pulver fondly calls it, helped establish the brand’s identity.

He describes Galland as a great father, a skilled pilot and an even better human being, someone whose integrity shaped the spirit of Heli Life from the start. “We just came together and said, ‘Why don’t we take this to another level?’” Pulver said.

Designed with purpose and pilots in mind

The helicopter community may be diverse, but Heli Life’s design philosophy is grounded in two constants: quality and purpose. Every piece is created to feel good, wear well, and reflect the culture that makes rotorcraft aviation so unique.

Today, the Heli Life collection blends functionality with athleisure style, offering everything from playful nods to helicopter slang — like the “Skid Kid” and “Hover Lover” designs — to clean, understated pieces that fit seamlessly into daily life. The brand intentionally spans generations, with styles that resonate just as easily with new pilots as they do with long-time professionals.

And whether aviators are in the air or stepping off the aircraft after a long mission, Heli Life wants to be part of that moment. As Pulver put it, “We want to create something that people are proud to wear.”

A full-circle story

Pulver’s personal journey makes Heli Life all the more meaningful. As a young boy, he stood on the ramp watching an Agusta 109 land at the hospital where his father worked — an awe-struck moment that shaped his future. “I just thought, that’s what I’m going to do. There’s nothing else I want to do,” he recalled.

But life took a turn he never saw coming. After returning home from a mission for his church, he learned he had keratoconus, a degenerative eye disease that left him, in his words, “barely legal enough to drive.” When he told the doctor his dream was to become a helicopter pilot, the response was blunt: “It will never happen for you.” It was a moment that stayed with him.

Pulver stepped away from aviation, unable to face the reminder of a life he thought was no longer possible. Years later, a breakthrough treatment — scleral lenses — restored his vision to 20/20. “My first thought was, I can fly,” Pulver said. Two weeks later, he bought his first helicopter and returned to the sky.

That full-circle moment drives everything he pours into Heli Life, a brand shaped by gratitude, strengthened by resilience, and anchored in the belief that aviation can transform lives.

Where purpose meets community

Although Heli Life is just one part of Pulver’s multifaceted world, which also includes work as an author, keynote speaker, professional drummer, and helicopter pilot, his foundation, Dream Machines, remains deeply tied to his mission of lifting others through aviation.

The foundation gives children with disabilities the “magic of flight,” offering unforgettable experiences through community events and individual flights for families facing life-changing challenges.

“The whole goal is to help kids with disabilities — to give them the gift and magic of flight,” he said. “For a little kid with spina bifida, or a kid with Down syndrome, to put them in a cockpit and fly them … for that 15- or 20-minute flight, all that disappears. Those kids are completely captured in a moment that is truly magic.”

For Pulver, this work isn’t just meaningful — it carries a weight all its own. One of his most memorable flights involved a woman with ALS whose final wish was to return to the mountain peak where she and her husband had their first date.

Hovering above the spot, Pulver watched her husband take her hand as the moment clearly hit them both. “We gave them something that he’ll remember forever. In that moment, we took her back in time,” he said.

Dream Machines reflects the same heartbeat that drives Heli Life itself — a commitment to community, compassion, and a belief that flight has the power to change lives.



This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.