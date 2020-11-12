Getting it right, every time

November 12, 2020 Ben Forrest |

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 46 seconds.

Aviation Procurement Systems has the capabilities and experience of a prime military contractor, with a rare level of agility and a long track record of exceptional work.

In military aviation, trust between clients and contractors can be a matter of life and death. The standards for maintenance and repair are the highest possible, and quality of workmanship has a direct impact on the safety of pilots, crew and the nations they protect.

So it’s no small thing the United States Armed Forces and more than three dozen additional militaries around the world trust Aviation Procurement Systems (APS) to maintain and overhaul their fleets.

“Our clients choose APS because we have the capabilities and experience of a prime contractor with the agility of a smaller firm,” said retired BGen George Katsanis, who now serves as APS’s executive vice president.

APS is a trusted supplier of parts, upgrades and repair management with a proven record of delivering strategic solutions, hard-to-find parts and expedited repairs, on-time and on-budget.

Its clients include the U.S. Tactical Command, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, the North American Treaty Organization, and the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.

APS has a staff of 12 people based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, who support more than 108 different military aircraft platforms, including legacy and new generation rotorcraft: the Bell AH-1, UH-1, OH-58, 212 and 412; the Airbus H215/AS332 and H225/EC725; the MD500/MH-6; the Boeing AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook; and the Sikorsky UH-60.

“We have built a strong reputation for being trustworthy and dependable,” said Katsanis. “This is especially true when we recommend repairs, upgrades and replacement parts.”

That trust is further illustrated by the fact several militaries rely on APS to provide supplies and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for sensitive aircraft systems, ranging from imaging and radar to weapons systems and propulsion.

This work includes sourcing parts that are obsolete or no longer available from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With this in mind, APS works with several major suppliers of certified aftermarket replacement parts, including those from EXTEX Engineered Products.

“We are always looking for manufacturers who meet the stringent standards and reliability required by the world’s militaries, and that is exactly the reason we added EXTEX to our list of trusted suppliers,” Katsanis.

“EXTEX’s parts are flying in our clients’ military platforms worldwide, and have proven to be perfect replacements for OEM parts that are obsolete or out of production. EXTEX parts fit seamlessly and have withstood a tremendous testing regime that is required by each of our military clients.”

APS represents EXTEX with direct access to both the U.S. domestic and foreign military markets — an enormous market segment the company hadn’t previously explored. As with all of APS’s work, this comes down to quality, trust and reliability.

“Our military clients trust us to make the right call to provide parts and services that won’t fail, and can perform at the top of the stress range,” said Katsanis. “The pressure is higher, and the margin of error is virtually zero. We are trusted to be right every time.”

aviprosys.com