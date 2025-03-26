Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch: From hooks to hoists

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.

Signia Aerospace, a leader in highly-engineered aerospace systems, acquired Goodrich Hoist & Winch from Collins Aerospace in late 2024, rebranding the business as Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch.

This acquisition was not just a change in name and ownership — it began an exciting new chapter for hoist installers, operators, and maintainers worldwide.

Onboard’s hoist and winch solutions are backed by Signia Aerospace’s technical expertise, customer focus, and continuous innovation in order to provide the highest performing products to the aviation marketplace.

Onboard Systems is likely a familiar name for helicopter operators who perform external load missions. For decades, Onboard Systems International has been providing cargo hooks and weighing systems to the helicopter industry, and has a stellar reputation for quality, performance, and industry-leading customer support.

The decision to bring the hoist business under the same Onboard brand is an intentional one, and demonstrates Signia’s commitment to bring these same values to hoist customers.

“Onboard’s recently-acquired hoist and winch product line is known for its technical performance, and has earned the trust of operators who literally put their life on its line every day,” said Mike Fox, vice president of sales for Signia Mission Systems. “In recent years, lead times and repair turnaround times for hoists have not kept up with customer demand, so our main area of focus in the near term is to realign the operational execution of the business to the needs of our customers.”

Operating side-by-side, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch and Onboard Systems International are redefining the standard for mission-critical external load equipment.

Continuity amid change

Change often raises questions about continuity, and Onboard Systems approached the transition of the hoist and winch business with a goal of minimizing disruption while providing transparency to customers throughout the process and sharing its long-term vision for the business.

“Our customers’ success is our success,” said Norman Jordan, CEO of Signia Aerospace. “We’re committed to providing the tools, support, and innovative solutions our customers need to excel in their missions.”

From a customer perspective, many aspects of how they interact with Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch will not change. The Anaheim, California, facility remains its center of operations, along with its experienced team of dedicated professionals. This continuity ensures that customers can continue to rely on the same trusted expertise that has been a hallmark of the products’ success for over 50 years. On the cargo hook side, Onboard Systems International will continue its operations from its existing facility in Vancouver, Washington.

Faster turnaround times, improved supply chain

Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch will soon launch an additional facility near its Anaheim headquarters, dedicated to maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), and spares fulfillment. This new facility, expected to be fully operational by mid-2025, underscores Onboard Hoist & Winch’s commitment to minimizing downtime and maximizing operational efficiency for its customers.

In order to set up this new facility to achieve its goal of significantly reducing MRO turnaround times and spares lead times, Onboard Systems is making a large investment in strategic inventory to make sure that key parts are in stock when needed. This additional capacity will help operators increase uptime and get their hoists back in the air as quickly as possible after an MRO interval.

Innovative product development

Continuous improvement has always been at the core of Onboard Systems’ brand success. This drive to innovate is evident in every aspect of Onboard Systems’ operating philosophy, especially in prioritizing the needs of end users.

For Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, the Pegasus rescue hoist system, currently in late stages of development and qualification, exemplifies this commitment. Designed to meet the demands of modern search-and-rescue operations, as well as stringent global regulatory requirements, Pegasus promises enhanced performance, maintainability, and safety.

Meanwhile, Onboard Systems International will continue to focus on developing cargo hook installations for new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) platforms, as well as fielding modernized cargo hook upgrade supplemental type certificates (STCs) for legacy platforms.

“We are thrilled to bring Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch into Signia Mission Systems,” said Cory VanBuskirk, president of Signia Mission Systems. “Our focus remains on delivering the highest-performing mission-specific equipment to aviation manufacturers and operators worldwide. With the development of the Pegasus next-generation rescue hoist underway, the future looks brighter than ever.”

A global leader in search-and-rescue and external loads

As the newly-energized Onboard Systems brands move forward under the Signia Aerospace umbrella, the company’s vision is clear: continue to design and build the best external load mission equipment that will be there when called upon, until every mission is complete.

Whether advancing the capabilities of search-and-rescue teams, enabling humanitarian aid missions, fighting fires, or supporting critical cargo transport, Onboard Systems is dedicated to helping customers complete their missions safely and efficiently.