E3: The Future of NVGs

In the ever-evolving world of aviation, where safety, precision, and technological advancements are key, Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU) has made a significant impact with its E3 aviation night vision goggle (NVG).

Recognized for its ultra-lightweight design and advanced features, the E3 has quickly gained traction among aviation professionals, with over 200 units already sold. This product not only addresses the critical issue of pilot comfort but also enhances mission effectiveness.

Addressing the challenge of equipment weight

In aviation, every gram is crucial. The E3 NVG has set a new benchmark by being 30 percent lighter than current systems, reducing headborne weight by 390 grams (13.76 ounces). This reduction helps alleviate neck strain, a common issue for pilots during extended missions, allowing for better focus and performance. ASU president Dr. Joseph Estrera describes the E3 as a significant innovation, emphasizing its potential to improve pilot well-being and overall mission success.

Key features of the E3

30 percent lighter: Reduces pilot fatigue and improves comfort;

Durable materials: Built with military-grade aluminum and titanium;

Intuitive adjustments: Features innovative front focus with lifetime collimation;

Compatibility: Integrates with existing ANVIS mounts and battery packs;

Low maintenance: Fewer parts result in easier upkeep;

Enhanced visibility: Provides increased eye relief and greater unaided peripheral vision;

Advanced imaging: Utilizes high FOM GEN III white phosphor technology;

Innovative design: Incorporates patented technology.

Equipping industry leaders

Pioneering organizations, such as PHI Air Medical, are leading the way.

“We are thrilled to integrate ASU’s E3 night vision goggles into our operations,” said Jordan Lewis, vice president of supply chain at PHI Air Medical. “This acquisition underscores our dedication to investing in the best technology available to enhance our vision of moving communities to health. The E3 NVGs will provide our pilots with superior visibility and situational awareness, ultimately providing a safer environment for the patients and the communities we serve.”

PHI Air Medical is one of more than 30 organizations that have purchased E3 NVGs for their pilots and crews.

Training with E3 at ASU headquarters

Pilots may choose to visit ASU’s Boise, Idaho, based headquarters and experience firsthand demonstrations with the E3 NVGs in a new and modern Bell 505 helicopter. This hands-on experience includes a comparison between the E3 and the ANVIS-9 NVG, covering the strengths of each system. This allows pilots to make informed decisions about the night vision equipment that best suits their operational needs.

A step forward in aviation safety

The E3 aviation night vision goggle represents a significant advancement in aviation technology, reinforcing ASU’s commitment to innovation, safety, and pilot comfort. With over 200 units sold, the E3 continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing safety and performance in the industry.

For more information, visit asu-nvg.com/e3