Drum Roll Please!

Vertical’s July issue is the home of the 2021 Helicopter & Engine Manufacturers Survey results — the industry’s benchmark gauge of the OEMs’ performances over the past 12 months.

Completed by over a thousand owners, operators, pilots and maintenance workers from around the world, it’s the helicopter industry’s only comprehensive survey, providing unpresented insight into where a company excels, and where it can do better.

As such, our survey has become the standard through which all OEMs measure their support and services over the year, with the industry’s biggest names in hot competition to claim the prestigious top ranking, exclusively revealed within the July issue of Vertical.

Our in-depth analysis of the results, which includes any common complaints and responses from the OEMs to these, means our readers are just as excited to see the results. Everyone in this industry knows that this survey matters. OEMs have even changed policies following feedback they’ve received in our survey.

The importance of the survey is reflected in the popularity of this issue. The issue of Vertical that contains the survey is typically our second-most read issue of the year, behind only our Heli-Expo edition. If you’re looking to get your message to your customers, this is the issue to choose.

