It’s 2021, and the world still feels a lot like 2020. WTF? But while it might be tempting to throw your hands in the air — or stick your head in the sand — that just won’t cut it.

Covid-19 has put attending in-person aviation trade shows during 2021 into question. This means that promoting new products and services, meeting potential new customers, and making deals has become a serious challenge for business. But it’s not impossible.

Marketing during a pandemic calls for a new and innovative approach to connect with buyers. Trade show marketing used to involve customers coming to you. During these uncertain times, you must go to them. Companies now need a reliable game plan to attract, network and sell to customers in a virtual setting.

Statistics show that over the past 10 months, the amount of time people are spending online has skyrocketed. With more people working remotely and with more downtime at home, it is more important than ever to reach people where they are. And right now, they are online.

Online is your new doorstep. Over the past 10 months, MHM Publishing has adjusted to this new landscape by developing fine-tuned, pandemic-proof ways for companies to engage, market, connect and sell products through our portfolio of magazines and websites. We have entirely rebuilt our digital publications, launched new websites, increased our online content and are now offering more ways than ever to reach the worldwide helicopter industry.

There will be no quick return to the way things were. A significant change has occurred over the past year, and we are all learning to pivot and adapt. Don’t put your head in the sand. Take control of your future sales by using the industry’s #1 trusted resource to deliver your message to the worldwide helicopter industry.

Digital Friendly

Vertical

Valor

Insight

Now, you can have your custom-crafted advertorial, produced by our professional writers and designers, featured in the digital edition of Insight Magazine with triple the exposure.

All Insight profiles will be promoted in the February and March issues of Vertical; your marketing message will reach the hundreds of thousands of readers in our digital circulation.

Click to see sample issues.

Vertical Online

Social Media

Advertising Deadlines

Vertical Magazine – February Issue – January 22

Valor Magazine – Winter Issue – January 29

Insight Magazine – February 19

Vertical Magazine – March Issue – February 19

Please review our 2021 Media Kit today, or contact Derek Kast and/or Carla Mckay to secure your ad position before it’s too late.