Custom solution providers

Essential Turbines continues to experience significant growth as more operators embrace the flexibility of their cost-effective and customized M250 engine solutions.

More than six months into the Covid-19 crisis, the maintenance, repair and overhaul provider Essential Turbines Inc. (ETI) is still operating in high gear and is even expanding its operations in Montreal, Quebec, and Vancouver, British Columbia, to meet increased demand for its services.

Mike Guntner Jr., ETI’s president and co-founder, acknowledged that the company was caught off guard by the magnitude of the pandemic and the speed with which it struck. However, since the earliest days of the crisis, business has trended steadily upwards. “Our hardest-hit sector was tourism, which obviously plummeted 100 percent, but nearly every other sector has seen an increase since the initial shock wore off,” he said. “The uptick continues to be nice and steady.”

ETI is now expanding its main facility in Montreal by an additional 5,000 square feet, which will accommodate the newly acquired equipment to accomplish compressor case half overhauls as well as some proprietary coating processes. ETI’s second location in Vancouver has also expanded into a newly renovated facility with more than double the square footage of the original building.

Guntner noted that the pandemic is forcing the company to be as creative as ever. “In addition to the pandemic, we are also faced with parts shortage challenges. We have had to increase our rental pool, globally source life-limited parts, as well as increase our regular stock orders,” he said, predicting that this trend could last through the end of 2021.

“We are maintaining strong communication with our customers to ensure any downtime is minimized as much as possible,” he continued. “Today, more than ever, we really have to look out for each other and work together to achieve even the simplest of tasks.”

In this new climate, Guntner said, it’s critical to partner with people who have the same drive and motivation to get things done — hence ETI’s key supplier partnership with EXTEX. “They have a similar mentality and are able to adjust and turn on a dime. Of course, we all want things at lightning speed and this is a serious challenge, which is why you need to trust your partner. Like our customers trust us, we have a trusted PMA provider in EXTEX.”

Guntner encouraged any Rolls-Royce M250 operator needing extra care and attention to contact ETI with their requirements. “Let us know what challenges you are facing and together we will achieve a custom solution that will keep your engine serviceable, aircraft flying and generating revenue,” he said.

