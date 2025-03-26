Canyon AeroConnect: Seamless airborne connectivity

This sponsored article was prepared by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Air Support Division responds to 21 different geographical areas throughout the region, communicating throughout the day with a wide variety of entities on both analog and digital channels. Prior to its recent tactical radio system upgrade, tactical flight officers (TFOs) managed this between two radio systems and acted as a relay for conversations between units during missions.

LAPD required a faster way to do business and asked Canyon AeroConnect for support. Canyon incorporated the aircrew’s input to develop a graphic user interface for its RT-7000 tactical radio that allows for fast integration of six radios via a single remote control display unit.

The RT-7000 can also alpha-numerically search its installed codeplugs, initiate relay/patch, and simulcast through its daylight readable graphic user interface in just a few touches. This gives users the ability to directly patch multiple frequencies together, allowing agencies and teams to coordinate directly with each other.

“When we deal with large-scale events, we need to work with different entities on different frequencies around the city,” explained LAPD field training officer (FTO) David Dixon. “This radio package gives us the opportunity to do that. For us to be able to talk to them on their frequency using the same equipment is extremely important.”

The pinnacle of tactical radio development

Formerly known as Cobham Aerospace Connectivity, Canyon AeroConnect traces its roots back to tactical radio pioneers Wulfsberg Electronics, Northern Airborne Technologies, and dB Systems Technologies. While growth and acquisitions may have changed its name, its products’ signature reliability and capability continue.

“I consider the RT-7000 to be the pinnacle of tactical radios, the very top of the line of what is available on the market,” said Heiko Bayer, Canyon AeroConnect’s vice president of engineering. “It has everything you want from a user experience point of view and the features you need to fulfill your missions. It’s modular, scalable, weight saving, and very powerful.”

The RT-7000 delivers the widest frequency and modulation coverage of any tactical radio with different modules available to meet varying user’s needs. The APX-8000 module supports the full spectrum of VHF, UHF 7/800 frequencies required for airborne law enforcement (ALE), the wideband module covers AM/FM communications between 29.7 to 960 MHz, and the search-and-rescue (SAR) module receives 121.5, 243.00 Mhz, Marine 16 and DSC70 (the same module used by the U.S. Coast Guard).

Each RT-7000 can be configured with any combination of up to three modules, expandable to six modules when configured with a remote configuration and a flexible and powerful graphic user interface. This capability allows users to communicate on everything from military and public safety channels to short range handheld radios, ALE trunking networks, and SAR operations.

Its integrated, full-color, night vision imaging system (NVIS) spectrum compliant display, coupled with NVIS green B bezel, allows for ease of use with a 170-degree daylight readable large clear text, resistive touchscreen control, and alternate knob and button interface.

The power behind the RT-7000 is its evolutionary software-defined radio design with robust modular architecture hardware that is configurable to the user’s specifications. This fully digital core design also future-proofs the system.

It is entirely reprogrammable and upgradable as requirements and systems evolve. This eliminates the need to replace the radio hardware or train teams on new equipment. This modular design will allow seamless integration and control with glass cockpits, moving maps, cellular networks, streaming, and satellite communications as they evolve.

Reduced workload

LAPD chief TFO Manny Dickerson noted whenever the department integrates new equipment, he often gets a lot of negative feedback. This wasn’t the case with the RT-7000. Canyon attributes this successful feedback to its close relationship with the department and partnership in developing the equipment. Features and capabilities, as well as functionality, came directly from the very professionals who would use the radio, Bayer said.

For instance, the radio can be operated either by the glove-friendly touchscreen or its knobs/ buttons, providing two options for individual preferences.

A particularly favorite feature with TFOs is how the radio frequencies are programmed. Gone are the days of remembering and looking up frequencies of individual agencies. By leveraging a familiar phone-like interface, the radio’s powerful search function allows TFOs to quickly search by the entity’s name. With the touch of a finger or press of a button, the radio connects immediately regardless of radio band, reducing workload.

Superior audio

Key to the RT-7000’s success is its clear, digital audio through Canyon’s industry leading audio management solutions. Trusted and proven technology, Canyon’s Digital Audio Control System (DACS) is standard equipment in Airbus and Leonardo medium and heavy helicopters.

DACS gives users the ability to control and distribute all audio in an aircraft between transmitters/receivers, nav receivers, cockpit voice recorders, and aural alert sources. DACS digitizes the distributed signals, which reduces weight on the aircraft through removal of redundant wiring, terminal strips, and mod blocks.

Canyon’s digital core simplifies installation and allows for easy reconfiguration for customers’ needs with Canyon’s easy to use yet powerful software. DACS is also the only system of its kind that can be fully programmed by the user on aircraft.

DACS’s industry-first plug-and-play legends provide a simple layout that is easy to understand and use. The design focuses on tactile/eyes-off use, allowing users to seamlessly adjust the volume, prioritize audio channels, and suppress less critical communications while amplifying those that require immediate attention so they can better focus on mission-critical tasks.

Canyon AeroConnect continues to offer and support its full line of audio adapters, auxiliary digital and analog products, audio control panels, and aural warning generators that allow customers to fully customize their helicopters’ communications and audio systems.