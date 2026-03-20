Canadian Air Parts: A Comprehensive Aviation Partner

For more than 30 years, Canadian Air Parts (CAP) has supplied equipment and technical services to customers in Canada and around the globe. Today, the family-run business is evolving into a comprehensive aviation partner, developing a one-stop support system across a broad range of capabilities.

CAP was founded in 1992 by Gordon Brown and Tony Ellis, with an initial focus on supporting domestic operators, notably Canadian Helicopters. In 2017, the company was acquired by Steve Dandridge and now president Dave Rendle — experienced aviation specialists with decades of industry experience between them, including roles at Boeing subsidiary Aviall.

Since the acquisition, CAP has significantly expanded its inventory and service offerings, Rendle said, growing its customer base from fewer than 100 operators to more than 300 worldwide. The company now supports a wide range of aircraft, including all Bell and Airbus helicopters, the Sikorsky S-76 and S-61, as well as selected fixed-wing platforms.

CAP has also built an extensive global supplier network, allowing it to source parts even when they are not immediately in stock. “With our reach, experience, and network of suppliers and vendors, we can go out and source that part,” Rendle said.

A growing suite of services

While parts supply and related services remain central to CAP’s work, the company has expanded its offerings to deliver a broader range of capabilities. It has added multiple distribution lines and complementary services, Rendle noted, including products from Parker LORD and Tech-Tool Plastics, and is now the exclusive Canadian distributor of the Kawak Cascade Fire Bucket.

CAP has also moved beyond parts and equipment into additional services, including in-house calibration and ceramic coating capabilities. “This diversification allows CAP to better support modern operator requirements,” Rendle said.

The company’s goal is to provide flexible, adaptable, and comprehensive support to operators, regardless of need. Rendle pointed to CAP’s aircraft on ground (AOG) support as one example, describing a hands-on approach focused on getting parts to customers as quickly as possible — whether that means hand-delivering components or flying them into remote regions.

CAP’s expanding offerings also support operators’ broader business needs. Rendle highlighted the company’s growing consignment program, developed to help operators monetize unused or surplus inventory by marketing and selling those parts on their behalf.

Similarly, CAP has expanded its rental kit offerings, particularly for operators in remote areas. These kits include commonly required components that can trigger AOG events, helping minimize downtime when immediate access to parts is limited.

“The approach is straightforward: we do whatever it takes to support the operator and return the aircraft to service,” he said.

Calibration and coating services

The move into calibration work is a key example of CAP’s transition from a parts supplier to a broader aviation services provider. That expansion came through the acquisition of RNB Aviation Services, Rendle explained, and means CAP is now an authorized supplier of calibration technology services from brands including Dynamic Solutions Systems (DSS) and Chadwick-Helmuth.

“Customer feedback has been extremely positive, and demand has kept the calibration shop consistently busy,” Rendle said.

CAP has also added System X Ceramic Protection, a service that has been well received by operators working in demanding environments. The aviation-grade ceramic coatings help protect aircraft paint from UV exposure, exhaust staining, abrasion, and environmental contaminants such as ash, dust, salt spray, and de-icing fluids.

The service is led by Jordan Rendle, who has completed ceramic protection applications on more than 30 aircraft to date. That experience has helped CAP develop a consistent, practical approach aligned with the realities of day-to-day helicopter operations.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Rendle said. “This isn’t just about shine — it’s about protecting the aircraft, reducing ongoing maintenance effort, and extending paint life in real-world operating conditions.”

All of these services are built around a central theme: providing a reliable, one-stop support system. “Customers know they can reach CAP directly — by phone, email, or text — and receive practical, informed support,” Rendle said.

A family business

CAP’s leadership team brings decades of combined industry experience, giving the company a strong understanding of the realities faced by aerospace operators of all sizes — from large fleet operators to small organizations managing just one or two aircraft.

While CAP continues to grow, it remains committed to its identity as a small, Canadian-owned aviation support business built on service, experience, and trust. The company is still family-run, with Rendle’s children serving in key roles: son Jordan Rendle as director of sales and marketing, and daughter Cassie as a global sales representative.

Co-owner Steve Dandridge passed away in December 2023, but “his legacy lives on in our success today,” Rendle said, noting Dandridge’s role in laying the foundations for the company’s growth. Dandridge’s wife, Candace, remains the chief financial officer and co-owner, and other family members continue to work with the business, including his sister, Karen Gushel, who works in accounting.

The leadership team is rounded out by general manager Scott Stannard, who brings years of helicopter experience from Aviall and, alongside the sales team, oversees quality assurance, inventory, and vendor repairs. Warehouse manager Garrett Brown manages shipping and receiving, helping ensure daily operations run smoothly. Together with Jordan and Cassie, Scott, Garrett, and Karen support the company’s day-to-day operations.

Looking ahead, CAP plans to further expand its calibration capabilities while continuing to deepen inventory in line with customer demand. The company will also pursue additional strategic distribution partnerships and continue growing its consignment program, providing operators with a practical way to unlock value from dormant inventory.

Jordan Rendle added that CAP’s long-term success is rooted in relationship-building rather than transactional sales. “We’re not a ‘one sale and done’ company,” he said. “Our goal has always been to build long-term partnerships. Our customers come back because they know we’re invested in their success, not just the next order.”

As CAP continues to evolve from a traditional parts supplier into a comprehensive aviation support partner, its commitment to service, trust, and practical support remains unchanged — reinforcing its role as a dependable, Canadian-owned resource for operators worldwide.