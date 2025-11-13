Barfield: A future-backed by legacy

With eight decades of aviation experience under its belt, Barfield has earned a reputation for quality, resilience, adaptability, and customer-first support. Founded in 1945 and now a subsidiary of Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M), the company continues to evolve — investing in modernization, expanding capabilities, and exploring new frontiers in aviation maintenance.

As part of the global AFI KLM E&M network, Barfield benefits from deep airline insight, shared technical resources, and coordinated support strategies — allowing it to offer airline-grade service with a local, responsive touch.

At its core, Barfield specializes in component repair across a wide range of commercial, regional, and military aircraft platforms. The company also designs and manufactures ground support test equipment (GSTE), and distributes parts on behalf of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to support operators across the Americas. For helicopter customers, Barfield’s 1811NG digital pitot-static tester and the TT1200A turbine temperature tester remain essential tools in the hangar.

What sets Barfield apart is its ability to build lasting partnerships. The company fosters close collaboration — often working hand-in-hand with airlines, OEMs and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities to co-develop custom solutions that address real-world challenges.

Now, Barfield is doubling down on innovation. “We’re not just looking back — we’re modernizing our shops, adopting new technologies, and preparing for next-generation aircraft,” said CEO Gilles Mercier.

Across its four U.S. facilities — in Miami, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; and Phoenix, Arizona — Barfield is enhancing operations and expanding repair capabilities to support both legacy fleets and new-generation aircraft, including the Airbus A320neo, A220 and A350, and the Boeing 737 MAX and 787.

Part of that growth includes a push into the drone space. Barfield recently launched a new unmanned aircraft system (UAS) distribution business line, with future plans to become a full repair partner in the drone ecosystem. It’s also investing in digital and AI solutions, laser engravers, 3D printing, and internal research and development to further expand its offerings.

In an industry still recovering from supply chain disruptions, Barfield is developing alternative repair procedures to help operators reduce costs and turn times. “We develop our own approved repair solutions to better serve our customers and keep aircraft flying,” Mercier said.

While fixed-wing aviation remains its core, Barfield is expanding its helicopter support — particularly through GSTE tools like the 1811NG. The company sees opportunity for future growth in rotary-wing applications.

Barfield’s legacy is built on long-standing airline partnerships, and its strength lies in its people. “We have team members who worked directly with Mr. Barfield, as well as new members bringing fresh ideas. Together, they carry our past and shape our future,” Mercier said.

Whether supporting a major airline or a small helicopter operator, Barfield’s mission remains the same: to be a trusted partner, offer responsive support, and continue growing alongside its customers — one solution at a time.

