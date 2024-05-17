Aviation Specialties Unlimited: Setting a new standard

In the ever-evolving field of aviation, where safety and precision are paramount, Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU) has illuminated the skies with its groundbreaking E3 aviation night vision goggles (NVGs).

This technological marvel has not only captivated the aviation community but has also earned recognition for its lightweight design, advanced features, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Join us as we explore the brilliance behind the E3 and its role as a beacon of excellence in low-light navigation, with a particular focus on how it addresses a longstanding concern in aviation — the weight on a pilots’ head, neck and spine.

Unparalleled lightweight design

ASU understands the significance of weight in aviation equipment and the effect on pilot safety and fatigue. The E3 sets a new standard with its remarkable 30 percent reduction in weight compared to legacy systems. Specifically, the E3 system sheds 362 grams (13 ounces) of head borne weight when the battery pack counter weights — which keep the goggle helmet balanced — are also removed.

ASU’s commitment to pilot well-being is evident in the words of ASU’s president Dr. Joseph Estrera who emphasized the innovative aspect of the E3. According to Estrera, what makes the new product truly groundbreaking is its ability to significantly decrease neck strain on pilots and crew members by reducing the overall weight of the goggles and helmet. This response to a longstanding request from the aviation community reflects ASU’s dedication to providing solutions that prioritize the comfort and safety of those in the cockpit.

With the E3’s lightweight design, pilots can focus more on their mission objectives and flight performance, while simultaneously experiencing improved comfort and reduced fatigue, ultimately contributing to their overall safety and mission effectiveness.

E3’s improved design and performance

• 30 percent lighter than currently fielded systems (about 210 grams lighter, or 362 grams when the battery pack counter weights

are removed);

• Lower total helmet weight reduces neck strain;

• Durable, military-grade aluminum and titanium construction;

• Highly intuitive adjustment and innovative front focus;

• Collimation set for life;

• Backward compatible with legacy ANVIS mounts and battery packs;

• Less maintenance due to

fewer parts;

• Highest available EMI/EMC (electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility) shielding;

• Increased eye relief;

• Greater unaided look-under, look-around viewing;

• High figure of merit (FOM), Gen III white phosphor image technology;

• Patented technology and design.

Early adopters

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Aviation Division, Bell Helicopter Training Academy, Norwegian Air Ambulance, Heli-Flight Germany, and Heli Austria — these some of the organizations at the forefront of E3 adoption, showcasing a commitment to cutting-edge technology and operational excellence. These adoptions extend beyond technological upgrades, representing significant investments in crew well-being and mission optimization. By prioritizing fatigue reduction and mission success, these organizations set a pioneering example for the integration of advanced night vision technology in the aviation landscape.

Coolest Thing Made in Idaho Award

ASU, proudly based in Idaho, was honored for developing the groundbreaking E3, winning the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” Award. This recognition underscores E3’s impact beyond aviation, marking it as an innovation that transcends traditional boundaries. ASU’s commitment to excellence in developing the E3 has not only enhanced night vision capabilities but also secured E3’s distinguished place in Idaho’s innovation landscape.

ASU’s E3 aviation NVG has emerged as a revolutionary force in the aviation industry, not only for its cutting-edge technology and versatility but also for its commitment to addressing the physical challenges faced by pilots. With its reduced weight, the E3 is not just a technological marvel, but a solution that prioritizes the well-being of those in the cockpit. As the demand for cutting-edge night vision capabilities continues to grow, the E3 stands at the forefront, guiding the aviation community into a new era of enhanced safety, performance, and innovation.