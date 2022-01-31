Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp: Leading by Design

January 31, 2022 Ben Forrest |

Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM) has quickly built a reputation as one of the leading avionics manufacturers in the industry, with a simple, straightforward, customer-focused mentality that attracts high-profile projects from across North America and around the world.

“We listen to our customers,” said Brian Wall, the company’s CEO, from his office in Kelowna, British Columbia. “Simple, but real. If a need can be met that helps our customers while fitting in with what we do here at AEM, then we go after it. We have an R&D [research and development] team second to nobody, but we’re careful to focus only on our areas of strength.”

This is a key driver for AEM’s recent acquisition of Eagle Audio Systems, a custom audio design company previously owned and operated by Eagle Copters Ltd. of Calgary, Alberta.

“Timing is everything,” said Wall. “A customer of ours [Eagle Copters] asked us about our interest in taking on an audio line that they were incredibly successful with — but it didn’t fit into their niche market and their expertise. …. So I look at this as a three-peat win. It was a win for Eagle, it was a win for us, and ultimately, the customer.”

The acquisition closed in September 2021 and will see Eagle Audio products rebranded under the new AEM Audio banner. It includes the flagship P139-HD digital audio system and custom avionics consoles for Airbus H125 helicopters, as well as dimmer power supplies, audio mixers and power converters.

AEM has also acquired all of Eagle Audio’s supplemental type certificates (STCs) for Airbus H125/AS350, H225, H135 and BK117 helicopters; as well as for the Bell 204, 205, 206, 212, 214, 407 and 412.

These STCs are approved by various regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA), the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB).







“It was plug-and-play for us, and it fit perfectly within our expertise,” said Wall. “AEM was born out of a deep history in audio and peripheral avionics equipment. Our people have lived these communication devices from concept to support and beyond. Technology has advanced these products significantly over time. Our customers have come to rely on AEM to be at the forefront of that advancing technology, and we are.”

The AEM Audio line adds a new product vertical to the company’s existing line of components for several leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the helicopter market, including Bell, Boeing, Leonardo, Airbus Helicopters, Sikorsky and Russian Helicopters.

AEM is likely best-known for its industry-leading loudspeaker systems for high-profile platforms like the United Rotorcraft Sikorsky S-70i Firehawk, but the company also designs and manufactures caution/warning panels, illuminated panels and keyboards, and a wide array of specialty audio products for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

The company also provides contract electronics manufacturing services for several clients, and AEM products are sold, serviced and installed at more than 500 dealers around the world.

“There’s a lot of similarities between our companies,” said Wall, referring to Eagle and AEM. He noted they both share a commitment to customers and continuous improvement.

“That is evident in our record of delivering quality products on time, that withstand the demands of the environments they were meant to serve. AEM has built its reputation on that variability — to deliver, to support, and provide solutions to the challenges that our customers face every day. Downtime is not acceptable, and we stand at the ready to help them achieve that.”

As a result of AEM’s steady, strategic growth over more than 10 years, all its operations, including AEM Audio, will soon move into a new state-of-the-art 40,000-square-foot (3,715-square-meter) facility in Kelowna, at the base of Knox Mountain.







“Not only do we need more space, but we also need to capitalize on efficiencies through flow and state-of-the-art equipment, testing facilities and functionality,” said Wall. “Our new facility . . . provides that and then some, so we see our future and our capabilities far beyond where we could in our old facility.”

AEM has seen significant growth in revenue and in its workforce over the last decade, with a current employee base of more than 100 people. The new manufacturing and operations facility at 966 Crowley Ave., provides plenty of room for further growth.

And while more strategic growth is expected, AEM has placed an emphasis on short-term planning during the COVID-19 pandemic that makes it possible to adapt in real time to constantly changing conditions.

“This is certainly one of the toughest times ever experienced in the aerospace sector,” said Wall. “What’s important is the ability of the organization to identify the current trends, be agile while being nimble and stay the course — it’s brought you this far.

“Those who can navigate these toughest of times, I think, can look forward to what I believe is a massive opportunity.”