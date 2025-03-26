AMS Heli Design: Elevating EMS interiors

This sponsored article was prepared by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.

Since its inception in 2016, AMS Heli Design has established itself as a leader in helicopter emergency medical services (EMS) interior solutions, rapidly earning a reputation for innovation and excellence. The company’s newly designed EMS interiors incorporate state-of-the-art features and capabilities, addressing the ever-evolving requirements of helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS). These advancements have enhanced the daily operations of medical crews, enabling them to deliver superior patient care.

A cornerstone of AMS Heli Design’s approach is the use of lightweight, next-generation materials in its interior designs. By reducing weight by 35 to 55 percent compared to similar products, the company’s solutions significantly improve helicopter mission capabilities. Lighter interiors translate into increased payload and range, crucial factors for HEMS operations, particularly during instrument flight rules (IFR) missions where every pound matters.





SAF EMS AW109 Trekker interiors

Customization lies at the heart of AMS Heli Design’s offerings. Collaborating closely with clients, the company tailors its designs to meet the unique needs of medical crews. For instance, AMS worked with Mercy Health Life Flight Network to upgrade its Leonardo AW119Kx helicopters with features like heart pump and balloon pump transport capabilities, integrated electrical shoreline power, dual suction systems, and enhanced storage solutions. These innovations not only improve operational efficiency but also streamline patient care during critical missions.

One standout feature of AMS Heli Design’s lightweight kits is the approximate 140-pound (64-kilogram) weight savings compared to similar products on the market. This weight reduction provides operators with greater flexibility, allowing for extended range and payload capacity. For HEMS providers, these advantages can make a significant difference in mission success, particularly in challenging environments or long-distance operations.

Expanding beyond HEMS applications, AMS Heli Design has recently launched a dedicated branch catering to private customers. The company has developed and certified a new VIP interior for the AW119 helicopter, offering modern designs for cushions and liners, along with a wide array of materials, colors, and customization options. This versatility allows owners to create a bespoke interior that reflects their unique preferences and needs.

A notable innovation by AMS Heli Design is its supplemental type certificate (STC) solution, which enables the reconfiguration of pre-owned AW119 and AW109E helicopters from EMS to VIP or utility configurations and vice versa. This capability addresses a key market challenge: the remarketing of standard EMS-configured helicopters.

By providing a cost-effective pathway for reconfiguration, AMS has created opportunities for these models to enjoy a “second life.” The market response has been overwhelmingly positive, with orders pouring in from the United States, South America, the Far East, and South Africa.

The demand for versatile interiors continues to grow, with utility operators increasingly seeking quick-change options for medevac, search-and-rescue (SAR), firefighting, oil-and-gas, and government or police operations. Similarly, EMS operators are expressing interest in configurations that enable rapid transitions to utility setups, allowing them to diversify their capabilities and expand their business opportunities.

Looking ahead, AMS Heli Design is focused on broadening its offerings and expanding its portfolio to include Airbus and Bell helicopter models. The company plans to introduce new lightweight options for both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products and retrofits, further solidifying its position as a leader in the helicopter interiors market.

In addition to its product innovations, AMS Heli Design is expanding its footprint in Europe through a new partnership with Aero Support Force in France. This collaboration designates Aero Support Force as an AMS service and completion center, leveraging its expertise in Airbus and Leonardo helicopters. This strategic partnership enhances AMS’s presence in Europe and provides regional customers with dedicated support solutions and specialized expertise.

For helicopters destined for the European market, AMS Heli Design’s STC installations — whether for new aircraft or reconfigurations of pre-owned models — can now be completed and maintained in Europe. This localized capability ensures that operators receive seamless support and service, further bolstering AMS’s reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.

By continuously innovating and adapting to market demands, AMS Heli Design is setting new benchmarks in helicopter EMS interiors. Whether optimizing mission performance through lightweight designs or enabling versatile configurations for a wide range of operations, AMS remains committed to empowering its customers with solutions that drive efficiency, flexibility, and operational excellence.