Airbus: Ready to serve populations

In an increasingly complex world — marked by evolving threats, concurrent crises, and natural disasters — the demand for adaptable and reliable aerial solutions has never been more critical. Airbus’s range of helicopters and uncrewed aerial systems plays a pivotal role in supporting operators as they confront these multifaceted challenges.

While carrying out their most vital missions — saving lives and protecting communities around the globe — Airbus Helicopters is committed to equipping crews with the right capabilities at the right time. This commitment is underpinned by continuous improvement and innovation across platforms and service solutions.

Anthony Pecchi Photo

Ensuring emergency response around the clock

Whether following a cyclone, wildfire, or earthquake, first responders need adaptable and reliable platforms capable of handling a wide range of missions. To rescue civilians, deliver essential supplies, or support reconstruction efforts, crews can count on Airbus helicopters — particularly the Super Puma family.

The H215 and H225 have proven to be indispensable in emergency situations. Most recently, an H215 supported French operator SAF Aerogroup in Mayotte after the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido. The crew relied on the aircraft to deliver immediate aid and assist with infrastructure restoration, including rescuing citizens in danger and helping rebuild telephone lines to restore communications. Rising to the challenge, the Super Puma transported more than 10 tonnes (22,000 pounds) of freight under extreme weather conditions in a harsh, saline environment.

Innovating for lifesaving missions

To help first responders carry out lifesaving procedures around the clock, Airbus offers a helicopter solution for every medical services requirement. The newly unveiled H140 is the perfect complement to the agile H135, the light-twin workhorse H145, and the next-generation medium H160.

Developed in collaboration with leading helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) operators, the H140 features a spacious medical cabin and enhanced rear and side-loading options, accommodating a wide range of stretcher systems, including those for intensive care. Its optimized architecture, highlighted by a new T-shaped tail boom that improves flight efficiency, makes it a natural partner of choice for HEMS missions.

Reflecting its growing popularity, major operators in the U.S. and Europe, including Global Medical Response, ADAC Luftrettung, ÖAMTC Flugrettung, and Air Methods, have recently signed orders and letters of intent for the H140.

Delivering vital support to firefighters

As wildfires increase worldwide, helicopters have become an indispensable asset for firefighting operations. From the agile H125, capable of reaching the most demanding terrain, to the Super Puma family, able to deliver up to 4,500 liters (1,190 US gallons) of water per drop, Airbus helicopters are ready to support crews on the front lines. Greece’s recent order for eight H215s further reinforces the aircraft’s reputation as a rotorcraft fit for the most challenging firefighting operations.

This confidence is echoed by operators around the world. In Canada, for example, Custom Helicopters relies on the Super Puma for fire suppression. The H215 and H225 stand out for their powerful water-bombing capacity and ability to transport firefighters, all while operating in any weather, day or night. Their speed and range also allow crews to coordinate missions from remote or temporary bases, saving valuable time and increasing mission efficiency.

Enabling the most demanding security missions

Helicopters play a vital role in a wide range of security operations, from surveillance and patrol to special missions, making them indispensable tools for law enforcement agencies. Alongside the growing presence of the innovative H160, already ordered by the New York State Police Department, Japan’s National Police Agency, and the French Gendarmerie, many operators also put their trust in the H145.

The H145 has proven its value to agencies such as Western Australia Police, the Border Guard of Lithuania, Sécurité Civile, and the Bavarian Police due to its wide range of mission capabilities and available law enforcement equipment.

This includes a state-of-the-art computer system with tactical police mission software, seamlessly operated from a foldable flat-screen mission command station. Crews also benefit from a modern lighting concept and advanced camera solutions, providing enhanced situational awareness of both the helicopter’s environment and activities on the ground.

Teaming up for future capabilities

Collaboration between drones and helicopters is becoming increasingly vital for extending the range and performance of helicopters. Airbus’s portfolio of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) offers exceptional versatility, ensuring customers have access to agile, mission-ready assets. Tactical drones such as the VSR700, Aliaca, and Flexrotor excel in intelligence and surveillance roles, as well as in support of firefighting and law enforcement missions.

These UAS can be deployed independently or paired with crewed platforms, serving as true force multipliers while reducing risks to personnel. For example, through crewed-uncrewed teaming, operators can rely on the Flexrotor to assess the scale of a wildfire — an approach already demonstrated with firefighting specialist Precision — or to conduct patrol operations in support of law enforcement. Meanwhile, an H160 can simultaneously transport first responders or special forces to the scene, ensuring a coordinated and efficient response.

Saillagouse H140

Providing support to lifesavers

Maintenance is pivotal for customers to keep their fleets mission-ready. To support them, Airbus Helicopters continually enhances its Support and Services solutions. The H160 embodies this philosophy. Not only can operators rely on dedicated support teams for assistance, but the helicopter itself was designed with optimized maintenance in mind. Features such as an easily accessible cabin and structure, minimal downtime during maintenance visits, and the successful validation of the entire maintenance process through “Operator Zero” campaigns make the H160 a true flagship of next-generation support.

Digitalization further strengthens this approach. Airbus promotes paperless processes and leverages advanced tools like the health usage monitoring system (HUMS) to collect and analyze flight data. Recent milestones, such as a route-proving exercise with U.S.-based operator PHI and the seamless completion of a 900-flight-hour inspection by the French Navy, underscore the efficiency and reliability of this renewed support concept.

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.