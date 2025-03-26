Airbus: Powering essential operations

This sponsored article was prepared by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.

Helicopters have never been more essential in meeting the challenges the world is facing, whether intervening quickly after a natural disaster, restoring access to essential supplies, or contributing to protecting communities. In such situations and more, Airbus helicopters continuously prove their worth, reaching anywhere to support operators across the globe and assisting them in their essential missions.

Anthony Pecchi Photo

Turning the power on with the H160

At the end of 2024, the first Airbus H160 was delivered to GD Helicopter Finance for use by Omni Helicopters International Group (OHI) to serve the Latin American energy sector. Its affiliate, Omni Taxi Aéreo, will operate the helicopter for offshore operations in Brazil.

In another major milestone, the rotorcraft entered into service in the United States, after Airbus delivered the first H160 in the country to PHI Aviation. The helicopter is being used in a route-proving program in the Gulf of Mexico, to help set up the H160 for commercial operations as part of PHI’s fleet.

The H160’s lower fuel consumption compared to other helicopters of the same class, as well as its multiple situational awareness enhancers, such as the high-visibility glass cockpit and the Helionix avionics suite, are bound to set a new standard for offshore operations across the country.

The H175, already successful in the energy market, will also open more mission possibilities, with the successful completion of its flight test campaign in icing conditions in Canada and Norway. During the test, the H175 performed under -40 degrees Celsius (-40 degrees Fahrenheit) with a flight envelope of up to 10,000 feet (3,050 meters) with no limitation.

Performing when every second counts

In addition, Airbus helicopters continue to help operators save countless lives across the globe. Since starting operations, the French Navy’s six H160s have accumulated more than 3,000 flight hours and rescued more than 120 people. The helicopter’s modular cabin was adapted for search-and-rescue (SAR) operations, offering a perfectly tailored configuration to help save victims in the first “golden hour.”

The Airbus H135 has once again proven to be a valuable tool for emergency medical services globally.

During recent floods in Poland, H135 operators flew missions to save citizens in need, bringing urgent medical assistance. Austrian HEMS operator ÖAMTC Flugrettung took delivery of its 40th H135 family helicopter, which is also the 250th H135 to be equipped with the Helionix avionics suite.

Joining the relief effort

After Hurricane Helene hit the Blue Ridge Mountains in Eastern United States, the U.S. National Guard used its Airbus UH-72B Lakota helicopters for urgent SAR missions, delivering essential supplies and evacuating stranded residents. The Lakota demonstrated its agility and power in challenging conditions, with 57 rescues and more than 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) of supplies delivered.

The H135 has proven invaluable for the Spanish Police and Civil Guard when responding to devastating floods. With recent deliveries to these customers, there are now more than 100 H135 family helicopters in operation across Spain.

Meanwhile, the Airbus H145 keeps supporting state police forces in Germany, including in Bavaria and Saxony.

Japan’s National Police Agency just took delivery of two H160s, becoming the first parapublic operator of the type in the country. Outstanding for law enforcement missions, the H160 features a hoist, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) cameras, loudspeakers, rappelling, and fast-roping.

In Chile, where the firefighting session has just ended, five Airbus H215s were in operation for firefighting missions alongside local operators Ecocopter and Air Lama. The H215’s exceptional performance in extreme hot and high altitude environments with 15 firefighters on board, and its ability to project up to 4,000 liters (1,057 US gallons) of water in a bucket, were essential.

Innovating for the future

Airbus continues to innovate and invest in decarbonization technologies to better support customers. After performing its maiden flight in May 2024, the Racer also surpassed its level speed objective of 220 knots (407 kilometers per hour) by reaching 227 kts (420 km/h) in its initial configuration. This came after only seven flights and nine hours of flight testing, opening almost all of the aircraft’s flight envelope.

With its dynamic configuration and innovative Safran eco mode hybrid-electric system, the Racer targets a 20 percent reduction of fuel burn compared to a conventional helicopter in the same maximum takeoff weight category.

The Flexrotor is the latest addition to Airbus’s portfolio of uncrewed aerial systems, joining the VSR700, Alicia, and Capa-X. With its ability to autonomously launch and recover from either land or at sea, it is easy to deploy and ideal for minimal footprint missions. U.S.-based operator Precision recently mobilized the Flexrotor jointly with a Super Puma to help combat wildfires, with the Flexrotor flying close to 12 hours.

Supporting the rotary-wing community

Airbus Helicopters’ top priority when supporting operators is to offer the best customer experience possible, including for fleet availability. The new multi-purpose test bench for dynamic components, installed at Airbus Helicopters in Grand Prairie, Texas, is now in use, helping decrease turnaround time for customers by doubling the facility’s testing capacity for main gearboxes.

Among major highlights, Air Center Helicopters Inc (ACHI) signed an HCare In-Service contract to support its fleet of 18 H225 helicopters for the next five years, with the full-by-the-hour (FBH) program.

In addition, DRF Luftrettung added up to 10 H145 helicopters to its fleet-wide HCare Parts Availability contract, which provides comprehensive parts-by-the-hour support. Airbus also strives to strengthen the resilience of the supply chain by continuing to invest heavily and take concrete actions alongside manufacturers, suppliers, and maintenance partners.

The company offers a catalogue of reconditioned parts, and this initiative has even helped the community, as Airbus has donated four complete aircraft airframes and parts packages to schools and training centers.