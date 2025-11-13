AeroSync Max: A nimble collaborator

When lives are on the line — during a search-and-rescue mission, an air ambulance flight, or a surveillance operation — aircrews depend on seamless access to data. Maps, video feeds, target coordinates, and patient records must move quickly and securely between aircraft and ground. Yet every new digital connection creates a potential vulnerability.

That’s why regulators such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have tightened cybersecurity requirements for aircraft systems. For operators, the challenge is clear: how to unlock the benefits of real-time connectivity without opening the door to cyber threats.

Wisconsin-based Astronautics Corporation of America, founded in 1959, has built its reputation by addressing that very question. From cockpit displays to connected aircraft systems, Astronautics has become a trusted partner for aerospace companies worldwide — delivering secure, reliable solutions that protect both missions and data.

One company that recognized the value of this expertise is Nova Systems, a global provider of systems integration, advisory services, and technology-led products. In 2021, Nova demonstrated its helicopter-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) suite, powered by Astronautics’ AeroSync Max. The secure connectivity gateway proved pivotal, helping Nova win competitive search-and-rescue (SAR) contracts where meeting strict security thresholds was essential.

“Astronautics’ AeroSync Max played an important role in enabling our ISR mission system to meet the rigorous security demands of our client’s missions — its reliability and secure connectivity were key aspects of Nova Systems’ offering,” said Julian Lee, general manager of integrated systems at Nova Systems.

Josh Berrian, business development manager at Astronautics, emphasized that cybersecurity isn’t an add-on at the company — it’s built into everything they do.

“Across all three of our product divisions — connected aircraft, avionics, and systems solutions — we ensure compliance while enabling safe, efficient operations.”

At the core of that commitment is AeroSync Max, Astronautics’ cybersecure connectivity solution. Acting as a digital sentry, it creates a barrier between an aircraft’s most critical avionics systems and its less sensitive information services.

“We segregate the avionics and communications domains with one box,” Berrian explained. “AeroSync Max authenticates outside clients and verifies the integrity of any data going into the avionics domain. It ensures only trusted information gets through.”

For Nova Systems, that capability was crucial. Their mission suite relies on an Ethernet backbone to transfer large amounts of data quickly. But when integrating commercial off-the-shelf components, protecting that data pipeline was non-negotiable. AeroSync Max provided the solution: hardware-partitioned segregation and software barriers that shield aircraft systems while still enabling crew collaboration.

The results are already visible. A leading global helicopter services company has installed AeroSync Max as part of the Nova Mission System on its SAR fleet. Crews now enjoy greater flexibility in how they share and act on mission data — reducing workload, speeding response, and ultimately improving safety.

“Without this type of system, missions can suffer from slower response times, higher pilot workload, and communication challenges,” Berrian noted. “With AeroSync Max, operators get a secure, compliant architecture that boosts both mission effectiveness and crew confidence.”

The system is fully qualified to recognized cybersecurity standards, including ED-203A and RTCA DO-326, ensuring operators can meet regulatory requirements across platforms.

Ben Jones, head of aerospace engineering at Nova Systems, said this level of certification makes AeroSync Max a valuable tool in managing cyber threats — especially when paired with the expertise of the Astronautics engineering team.

Integrating AeroSync Max into Nova’s mission suite wasn’t plug-and-play. Berrian describes the process as an “electronic handshake,” with Astronautics engineers working closely alongside Nova to fine-tune configurations and software. The result was a seamless solution without the need for hardware redesign — a testament to Astronautics’ adaptability. The company excels at evolving its products to meet unique customer needs, bridging systems from different manufacturers into a cohesive, secure whole.

Looking ahead, AeroSync Max is expanding into new roles. Astronautics is developing integrations with onboard video systems, enabling live streaming to remote operations centers. The solution is also advancing as a gateway for unmanned aircraft, securing data links regardless of type or origin.

“We don’t necessarily care what type of datalink is used,” Berrian said. “What matters is providing the onboard security infrastructure to protect it.”

In today’s aviation environment — where connectivity drives mission success but also heightens risk — Astronautics stands out as a nimble collaborator. By combining deep cybersecurity expertise with a customer-first approach, the company ensures that solutions like AeroSync Max not only satisfy regulatory demands but also deliver real operational advantages. For Nova Systems and its customers, that partnership has produced secure, mission-ready aircraft capable of performing when it matters most.

“Partnering with Astronautics means we can deliver secure, connected aircraft systems that perform exactly as needed, and my team has enjoyed collaborating with them,” said Lee of Nova Systems.

Berrian concluded: “We work with our partners to make sure the system does exactly what they need — securely, reliably, and without compromise.”

